Image copyright PA Image caption Emily Thornberry said she would rather die than join another party

The shadow foreign secretary has said a group of MPs who left Labour "betrayed" their seats and claimed her party would "crush them" in by-elections.

Emily Thornberry accused the MPs - eight of whom joined The Independent Group in the Commons - of going to "cuddle up to Tories on the benches".

She told a Labour rally in Broxtowe she would rather die than join a new party.

Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson has said the defections are a cause for regret and reflection, not anger.

But Ms Thornberry accused the MPs of having had "the cheek to reject our new manifesto and our new leader".

She said: "It was our manifesto and our leader that gave them the huge majorities that they now have in their seat - those seats they have betrayed by their actions."

"If our new independent splitters have got the guts to have by-elections, we will crush them."

Broxtowe, Nottinghamshire, is the constituency of the former Conservative MP Anna Soubry, who has also joined the new grouping.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told the crowd: "I'm very sad at some of the things that have happened and very sad at some of the things that have been said.

"Walking away from our movement achieves nothing."