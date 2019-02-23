Labour defectors 'betrayed' seats, says Emily Thornberry
The shadow foreign secretary has said a group of MPs who left Labour "betrayed" their seats and claimed her party would "crush them" in by-elections.
Emily Thornberry accused the MPs - eight of whom joined The Independent Group in the Commons - of going to "cuddle up to Tories on the benches".
She told a Labour rally in Broxtowe she would rather die than join a new party.
Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson has said the defections are a cause for regret and reflection, not anger.
But Ms Thornberry accused the MPs of having had "the cheek to reject our new manifesto and our new leader".
She said: "It was our manifesto and our leader that gave them the huge majorities that they now have in their seat - those seats they have betrayed by their actions."
"If our new independent splitters have got the guts to have by-elections, we will crush them."
Broxtowe, Nottinghamshire, is the constituency of the former Conservative MP Anna Soubry, who has also joined the new grouping.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told the crowd: "I'm very sad at some of the things that have happened and very sad at some of the things that have been said.
"Walking away from our movement achieves nothing."