Brexit should be delayed if Parliament does not approve a deal in the coming days, three cabinet ministers have warned publicly for the first time.

Ahead of crucial votes in the Commons next week, Amber Rudd, David Gauke and Greg Clark say time is running out and that the country faces a choice.

Writing in the Daily Mail, they say they hope there will be a breakthrough in negotiations in the next few days.

This would allow a new deal to be presented to Parliament.

But they argue if a deal is not endorsed by MPs imminently "it would be better to seek to extend Article 50 and delay our date of departure rather than crash out of the European Union on March 29."

They add: "After months of uncertainty, it is time that MPs recognised the need to get a deal, accepted that this is the only deal on offer, and supported it."

But they also warn Brexiteers in the European Research Group that Parliament will block the UK leaving without a deal, stating that if there is a delay "they will have no-one to blame but themselves".

It comes after the BBC was told dozens of normally loyal Tories could back plans to stop the UK leaving the EU without a deal if a reworked version of the PM's plan does not pass.