Labour MP Ian Austin quits party

Image copyright PA

Ian Austin, MP for Dudley North, has become the ninth MP to quit Labour this week.

Mr Austin told the Express and Star newspaper that he was quitting because of the party's "lurch to the left" under Jeremy Corbyn and the failure to tackle anti-Semitism in the party.

But he said he had no plans to join the new Independent Group of former Labour and Tory MPs.

Eight Labour MPs left the party to form the group earlier in the week.

They had complained about Labour's Brexit stance under Mr Corbyn, as well as its attitude to to claims of anti-Semitism.

Mr Austin, who has represented Dudley North since 2005, told BBC West Midlands: "I agree with them that things have got to change."

He said he would not call a by-election.