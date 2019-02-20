Three Tory MPs join Labour breakaway group

Three Tory MPs have resigned from party over its "shift to the right".

Anna Soubry, Sarah Wollaston and Heidi Allen wrote a joint letter to Theresa May to confirm their departure.

The pro-Remain trio will join the new Independent Group - made up of eight Labour MPs who resigned from their party over its handling of Brexit and anti-Semitism.

