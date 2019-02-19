Eighth MP quits Labour for Independent Group

Joan Ryan has become the eighth Labour MP to quit the party in the past 48 hours, citing a "culture of anti-Jewish racism".

The Enfield North MP said she was "horrified, appalled and angered" by Labour's failure to tackle anti-Semitism, saying its leadership allowed "Jews to be abused with impunity".

Ms Ryan said she did not believe Jeremy Corbyn was fit to lead the country.

Seven MPs quit on Monday to form the Independent Group in Parliament.

Announcing her decision on Twitter, Ms Ryan said she would continue to represent the north London seat in Parliament.