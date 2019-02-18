Seven MPs leave Labour Party in protest at Jeremy Corbyn's leadership
18 February 2019
Seven MPs have resigned from the Labour Party in protest at Jeremy Corbyn's approach to Brexit and anti-Semitism.
The seven - who are calling themselves the Independent group are: Chuka Umunna, Luciana Berger, Chris Leslie, Angela Smith, Mike Gapes, Gavin Shuker and Ann Coffey.
Ms Berger said Labour had become institutionally anti-Semitic and she was "embarrassed and ashamed" to stay in the party.
Mr Leslie said the party had been "hijacked" by the far left.