A small group of MPs is expected to announce their departure from the Labour Party today.

Sources have told the BBC that there will be an event later this morning regarding "the future of British politics".

Concern among Labour MPs over Jeremy Corbyn's position on Brexit has risen in recent weeks and it's expected that several of his backbenchers have concluded it is better to pursue a future outside the party.

And an event mid-morning concerning the future of British politics can mean only one thing - that after months of mounting worry and concern, some of Labour's backbenchers have made the major decision to leave their party.

This doesn't necessarily mean they are about to unveil a new party, and it doesn't necessarily mean that the group will be able to sway much power. This morning's event may see only four or five MPs announce their decision.

But it seems that the divisions in the Labour Party could not be contained.

Many of Jeremy Corbyn's MPs have long been convinced that the party should be much more enthusiastically campaigning for another referendum on staying in the EU.

But those leaving later also have broader fears about the nature of his leadership and the pace at which Labour has dealt with anti-Semitism.

The group set to depart may be small, but they are not the only ones inside the Labour Party who hold major concerns, despite calls from the leadership for them to stay the course in recent days.