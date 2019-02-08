Image copyright PA

Motions of no confidence in Labour MP Luciana Berger have been withdrawn by her local party after a bitter row.

Activists in Liverpool Wavertree said Ms Berger - a critic of Labour's handling of anti-Semitism and Brexit had been undermining Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell defended the move, sparking fierce criticism from MPs supporting Ms Berger.

The two motions have now been pulled.