Image copyright Getty Images

MPs are set to debate a petition calling for schools to start at 10:00 because "teenagers are too tired".

The debate will be held on Monday 11 February after more than 176,000 signed the online petition.

It reads: "Teenagers are so tired due to having to wake up very early to get to school.

"The government should require secondary schools to start later, which will lead to increased productivity at school."

Education is devolved to the Northern Irish and Welsh assemblies, and the Scottish Parliament.

The petition, started by Hannah Kidner, does not specify which government she is petitioning.

UK Parliament debates petitions with more than 100,000 signatures.

UK scientists said in 2015 that starting school at 10:00 could have huge benefits for teenagers, with research suggesting that adolescents in particular have a late-running biological rhythm.

In 2014, students in the sixth form of Hampton Court school in Surrey began lessons at 13:30 and finished at 19:00 in a trial to see if it improved concentration.