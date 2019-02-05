Image copyright HOC Image caption John Benger ( centre, seated) is to become John Bercow's top adviser

Speaker John Bercow has announced the appointment of John Benger as the new House of Commons clerk.

He replaces Sir David Natzler, who announced he was retiring in November, as the chief adviser to the Commons on constitutional and procedural matters.

Mr Benger was the "unanimous choice" of a selection panel including Mr Bercow and Commons leader Andrea Leadsom, the Speaker told MPs.

Currently the assistant clerk, he will take over from Sir David next month.

Mr Benger, who joined the House of Commons staff in 1986, said: "It is an honour and a privilege to be appointed to this historic role at such a key moment in the life of the Commons."

Mr Bercow said Mr Benger was the selection panel's unanimous choice, adding: "We believe he has outstanding qualities and will be an outstanding successor to the outstanding clerk who is due to retire very shortly."