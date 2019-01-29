Image copyright HOC

MPs have backed seeking "alternative arrangements" to replace the Irish backstop in Theresa May's Brexit plan.

The proposal - put forward by Tory MP Sir Graham Brady - had the support of the government and won by 16 votes.

Theresa May had urged MPs to vote in favour of it to give her a mandate to return to Brussels and re-open negotiations in order to secure a "legally binding change".

But the EU has said it will not change the legal text agreed with the UK PM.

Speaking after the result, President of the European Council Donald Tusk said the plan is "not open for re-negotiation" and "remains the best and only way to ensure an orderly withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union".

Mrs May told the Commons there was now a "substantial and sustainable" majority in the Commons for leaving the EU with a deal, but admitted renegotiation "will not be easy".

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would now meet the prime minister - having refused to until she ruled out a no deal Brexit - to discuss the next steps.

The controversial backstop element of Mrs May's original plan is the insurance policy to prevent checks on goods and people returning to the Northern Ireland border, which some MPs fear could leave the UK tied to the EU's rules indefinitely.

It was a key part in seeing her Brexit deal voted down in Parliament by an historic margin earlier in January.

MPs earlier voted to reject a no-deal Brexit but the vote was not binding.

Labour MP Yvette Cooper's bid to delay Brexit if Mrs May does not get her Brexit deal through Parliament was also defeated.