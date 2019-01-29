Image copyright PA

In a series of votes on Brexit, MPs have called for a renegotiation of the Northern Ireland backstop, a measure which had the support of Theresa May's government. They have also backed calls rejecting a no-deal Brexit.

Conservative MP Sir Graham Brady's amendment to seek alternatives to the Northern Ireland Backstop was passed by a majority of 16.

Conservative MP Dame Caroline Spelman's non-binding amendment to reject the UK leaving the EU without a deal was passed by a majority of eight.

Five other amendments covering a variety of other measure all failed to win the backing of the House.

