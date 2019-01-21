Image copyright AFP

Forget about Theresa May's Plan A for a moment (for the moment it's more a story of Plan A is dead, long live Plan A in any case).

Politicians are tonight vying to put forward their Plans B, C, D, E, F - a whole alphabet of options.

You might be forgiven for wondering why, more than two years into this process, that is something that's even happening at all.

Why might innocent bystanders in Parliament be knocked over in the rush to make it to the office where MPs can put their own possible changes forward - to use the jargon, to lay their amendments?

The answer is two-fold.

First this is an entirely normal part of the process.

The government suggests what it wants to do in writing in advance of a vote on it.

Then everyone else who is not in the government - the official opposition parties, and individual backbench MPs - can suggest alternatives, sometimes tiny tweaks, sometimes changes that would undo or contradict the government's plans entirely.

MPs who have put forward their own ideas, their amendments, then often rush about staging mini-campaigns to get support, before the vote comes.

But on the day, it's then down to the Speaker to choose which of those plans or ideas actually gets voted on.

That's one of the many reasons why in normal times the Speaker has so much power.

And in this era why his role is absolutely crucial.

Even if an amendment is selected for MPs to vote on, the MP who came up with it in the first place can still pull out at the last minute.

Also, the government can accept their idea at the last minute.

That's because governments like to avoid losing votes, and often they would rather make an 11th hour compromise than get beaten.

And in its most simple terms, it matters so much because the idea that wins in the Commons becomes, in the end, the law.

Second of all, the rush of amendments emerging now is so intense because across Parliament MPs are so determined to shape the eventual outcome of Brexit, not just making the odd nip and tuck to the government's plan but changing it, delaying it, or even, as the Labour frontbencher's Hilary Benn's amendment suggests, holding a series of votes - a try-before-you-buy - to see which one might actually get a majority in the Commons after all.

There will be rows a-plenty over which amendments Parliament's different tribes ought to back, which one might get the government behind it.

And in the next week you will hear plenty about what MPs are individually, or in small camps, trying to achieve with the normally distinctly non-glamorous power of amendments.

They want to do so because, hyperbole notwithstanding, this is an extremely important moment in the country's history.

They want to influence. And with divisions across both the main parties, and a government without a majority, they actually can.