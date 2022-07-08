What is a vote of no confidence?
- Published
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has threatened to call a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson's government if the prime minister does not step down immediately.
Mr Johnson is currently planning to stay in No 10 until a new leader has been elected by the Conservative Party.
What is a no confidence vote?
It's a vote in which MPs from all parties decide whether they want the government to continue. It has the power to trigger a general election and could see a new prime minister appointed.
While any MP can propose a no confidence motion, there's no guarantee their request will be granted.
However, if the leader of the opposition - currently Labour leader Keir Starmer - introduces the motion, convention means the government will provide time for a debate.
The wording of a no-confidence motion is: "That this House has no confidence in Her Majesty's Government."
It needs a simple majority to pass - so it only requires one more MP to vote in favour of it, than the number voting against.
If the government wins the no confidence motion, it carries on as before.
At present, the government has a big majority in the House of Commons so it would require a lot of Conservative MPs to vote against their own government for the motion to be successful.
What happens if the government loses?
If the government loses there are two things that could happen.
In normal circumstances, you would expect Parliament to be dissolved and a general election to be called.
It is also possible that the Queen could invite somebody else to form a government - someone who could win a vote of confidence in the House of Commons.
That would be very unusual - it hasn't happened since January 1924, when Stanley Baldwin's Conservatives decided to assemble a new Parliament rather than resigning, after losing their majority in a general election.
His government was defeated in a vote of no confidence and King George V asked Labour's Ramsay MacDonald, leader of the second biggest party, to form a government instead.
But almost one hundred years later, it's not clear how that would work. It is conceivable that Conservative MPs could agree on a different leader themselves so that it would not be controversial for the Queen to ask.
In principle, the monarch could even refuse to dissolve Parliament for an election.
Under the Lascelles principles (devised by Sir Alan Lascelles, private secretary to King George VI in 1950), the monarch could decline to do so if:
- the existing Parliament was still capable of doing its job
- a general election would be bad for the economy
- another prime minister could be found who could get a majority in the House of Commons.
But either of these situations would put the monarch in a very difficult position and we have few clues how they would work.
Would the PM have to resign?
If the government loses a confidence vote, the situation is similar to that of an election in which no one party wins a majority.
That means that the existing prime minister should only resign if it's clear someone else can command the support of the House of Commons.
However, if an alternative government is ready to take over, convention suggests that the PM should stand down.
Yet there is nothing clearly stated in law that says the prime minister must do so.
Failing to step down would risk bringing the Queen into the dispute, as the monarch appoints PMs and, in theory, can dismiss one who behaves unconstitutionally.
Didn't we just have a vote of confidence?
No - the confidence vote we had last month was just among Conservative MPs who were asked if they still wanted Boris Johnson to be their leader.
He won by 211 votes to 148, which was a big rebellion among members of his own party but meant that he could carry on as prime minister until a series of ministerial resignations subsequently led to his resignation.
Previous no confidence votes
It's very rare for a government to lose a no confidence motion.
Except for the period between 2011 and March 2022 when we had the Fixed-term Parliaments Act, prime ministers have been able to call a general election whenever they wanted to. That meant they could avoid a possible no confidence vote by calling an election instead.
There's only been one occasion since World War Two when the government lost a no-confidence vote.
That was in 1979, when the Labour minority government fell and was replaced by Margaret Thatcher's Conservatives at the general election that followed.