This Week's Guests: 2019

Here's where to find out the names of the guests - and their videos - from This Week throughout the year.

July 18th, 2019 - our finale

On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Alan Johnson with Miranda Green

Guests: TBC

July 11th, 2019

On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Liz Kendall with Miranda Green

Guests: Jonathan Powell, Gyles Brandreth and David Gower

July 4th, 2019

On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Caroline Flint with Miranda Green

Guests: Benedicte Paviot, Isabel Hardman, Kevin Maguire and Richard Bacon

"Evenin’ all, welcome to This Week — only three more before we’re shown the door"

Moments of the week

Paviot's upbeat message on the EU: Vive l'Europe

Benedicte Paviot on appointments in Brussels this week

“Not democratic – it’s anti-democratic” #choochoo on the EU

"Pretty much old, same old, same old, same French-German axis operates”

Maguire and Hardman smash the political week

"Is this the beginning of the end of Mr Corbyn?"

“It’s as if the whole of England has turned into a four-way marginal”

"It would be mad for Labour to take a position when we may shortly leave the EU"

One year on from Bacon going into coma

"Nighty night, don’t let Boris's sausages bite!"

June 27th, 2019

Guest presenter: Simon McCoy

On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Liz Kendall

Guests: Dawn Foster, Camillia Tominey and Kate Williams

'The truth is Andrew has done a Bo-Jo, or should that be a no-show'

Moments of the week

Liz asked about Chris Williamson

Foster: The UK is in serious danger of the chop

Can your old party still call itself the Conservative and Unionist Party?

"Completely false" says Dawn Foster on Michael Portillo

'I think Michael you are extraordinarily complacent '

Tominey entertains the political week

What happened at the Tory leadership hustings in Bournemouth on Thursday?

'I physically observed Labour Leavers give Ann Widdecombe a standing ovation'

Can Parliament stop a no-deal Brexit?

Michael on Brexit

Liz on Brexit

Historian asked if the UK is out of control

'Don’t let the biggest moment of Ed Davey's political career, to date, bite'

June 20th, 2019

On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Alan Johnson with Katy Balls

Guests: Wes Streeting, Richard Madeley and Henning Wehn

Welcome to This Week

Moments of the week

Streeting: Labour needs to stop going round and round on Brexit

Alan Johnson asks West Streeting about Brexit

Wes Streeting talks Brexit

'We won't leave on 31 October, but I think there probably will be a deal'

'This could just as bad for him as the Iraq War was for Tony Blair'

Madeley cleans up the political week

We are having a party to celebrate the demise of This Week

Michael on the next PM

Alan on Tory leadership

Katy Balls on Tory leadership

What does Henning make of British patriotism?

From the tail-end of This Week

June 13th, 2019

On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Liz Kendall and Miranda Green

Guests: David Starkey, Quentin Letts and Matt Forde

Muppets: Michael and Liz

'What is a podcast anyway?'

Moments of the week

Starkey: Politicians lack 'brains and character'

Michael: 'Might be right - but for the wrong reasons'

Starkey: I also mentioned an unmentionable word: Class

Liz talks unicorns

Letts parties through spicy political week

'I feel a sort of enthusiasm that he is going to win by a landslide'

'The things that people are most bothered about - Brexit is not going to solve'

'Never been a Boris Johnson supporter, but he is going to win by a landslide'

Who does Miranda think will take on Boris Johnson?

'Explain' Andrew to Miranda on Chuka

Matt Forde on the absurdities of politics

'Nighty night. Don’t let Chuka's old party bite'

June 6th, 2019

Extended programme for Peterborough by-election result

On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Stella Creasy with Miranda Green and Alex Phillips

Guests: Sir Anthony Seldon and Rory Bremner

Owzat

'The Maybot continues to function'

Moments of the week

Seldon: Days could be numbered for Conservatives

'None of them last forever'

What do voters tell politicians?

'I never thought he was a serious candidate'

Green's well-mannered review of political week

#I am not quite sure this sort-of playing tough guy with Europe has worked well so far

'Cluster-chuck, I practised that'

'What happens to the Brexit Party?'

'I am getting mixed messages on how it is going'

TW meets BBC Breakfast?

End of days for the Conservative Party?

Bremner: Mr Portillo, is that a Mexican name

Bremner and friends on the Trump visit

What were the Peterborough by-election issues?

It's a two-horse race

From Prof John Curtice

Heading for a recount?

Rumours from the count

Result declaration

Winning candidate after the declaration

Prof John Curtice

New MP for Peterborough

May 30th, 2019

May 23rd, 2019

On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Alan Johnson with Miranda Green and Claire Fox

Guests: Nomi Prins, Andrew Rawnsley and Jack Monroe

'We’re not that big in Estonia. Or the Czech Republic. Or Luxembourg'

Moments of the week

Who gets a birthday card from Donald Trump?

Global banking system poses 'larger crisis than Brexit'

Nomi: 'So much cheap money'

Michael gets financial

Alan gets financial

Rawnsley races through the political week

Alan on the Theresa May era

'If this was a boxing match, it would have been stopped a long time ago'

Claire Fox on Theresa May

Miranda Green on Tory leadership

Monroe: 'Can't go hurling things at people you don't like'

May 16th, 2019

On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Melanie Onn with John Nicolson and Belinda de Lucy

Guests: Ian Austin, Liam Halligan and George Galloway

Take the Maybot, for example. Somebody, please, take the Maybot

Moments of the week

Corbyn 'is an extremist - unfit to be our PM'

Mel on Ian film: Possibly a bit unfair

Michael predicts the next election results will be a "freak"

"I just remind you he is the favourite to win the next election

Halligan chops up the political week

In the endgame of Mrs May

Belinda on EU elections

Michael on elections campaign

Are we getting closer to Nicola Sturgeon's endgame?

How would you categorise the state of political interrogation today?

As George Bush would put it: They mis-undersestimated me

You need hands

May 9th, 2019

On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Liz Kendall - plus Gerard Batten and Rachel Johnson

Guests: Tim Marshall, Kevin Maguire and Tony Slattery

"Something called This Week - it's virtually extinct"

Some may say #fourpercent & #choochoo were once serious politicians

Evening all, welcome to This Week

Moments of the week

Marshall: UK may have to choose US or China

'Many things that puzzle me about this government'

Tim on UK relations

Tim and Andrew

A super hero's guide to the political week

'They are being done in good faith... unlikely to come up with anything'

UKIP leader on Brexit

'Rachel Johnson, I thought you were a Lib Dem,'

Did losing the plot eventually help Tony Slattery?

'Will Tory MPs ever find a spine?'

May 2nd, 2019

April 25th, 2019

On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Jess Phillips

Guests: Pamela Anderson, Gyles Brandreth and Viv Groskop

Evening all, welcome to This Week

Moments of the week

Pamela Anderson calls for a 'more democratic EU'

Michael on Pamela's film

What would change Brussels?

Jess on Pamela's film

Remembering Diane

Brandreth reviews marathon of political week

Michael and Jess on party polling

Miranda talks Brexit

Michael talks Boris

'For the past 16 years this programme has been a shrine to amateurism'

Groskop on politics meeting comedy

April 11th and 18th, 2019

April 4th, 2019 - Extended programme to cover Newport West by-election count

On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Alan Johnson

Guests: Matthew Goodwin, Jo Coburn and Jan Ravens

By-election guests: John Curtice, Alec Shelbrooke, Nia Griffith, Laura Hughes, Stephen Bush, Neil Hamilton, Delyth Jewell and William Powell

Evening all, welcome to This Week

Moments of the week

Goodwin: Tories risk split and election defeat

Michael on Matthew's film

Alan on Matthew's film

New Tory voters

Andrew loves his social media

Coburn on the week's deep, deep political waters

Has Jo Co had too much Blue nun?

Jan Ravens talks hysteria

Michael: “Reeling of the originality of a comedian being a Remainer

From the by-election count

Newport West count update

John Curtice on Newport West vote

Looking back to 2017 result

Neil Hamilton on Newport campaign

Lib Dems at Newport court

Plaid Cymru at Newport count

Result is announced

Newly-elected MP for Newport West

Labour on Newport West result

Conservative on Newport West

John Curtice on by election result

Andrew Neil talks to newly-elected MP

You are learning already, you managed to dodge the question there!

March 28th, 2019

On the sofas: Michael Portillo, Stella Creasy and Miranda Green

Guests: Frank Luntz, Quentin Letts and Maverick Sabre

TW meets Pointless

Evening all, welcome to This Week

Moments of the week

How is the Brexit saga seen abroad?

Reaction to Frank's film: Michael

Reaction to Frank's film: Stella

Letts war-games a week of UK politics

Miranda on Brexit

Stella on Brexit

Michael on the end of the May era

Dinosaurs

Who is Andrew talking about?

Is there a generational gap today?

'Nighty night, don’t let the Brexiteers bite'

March 21st, 2019

On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Alan Johnson

Guests: Rutger Bregman, Kate McvCann and Grainne Maguire

'Dangerous to draw a distinction between people and Parliament in a democracy'

Rutger Bregman: A utopia for realists

Michael Portillo on Rutger Bregman film

The Wild West of the political week

Michael Portillo: For the first time… the EU blinked

Alan Johnson dissects Theresa May’s 'unwise statement'

Kate McCann on Theresa May’s position as PM

Should politicians have more humility?

John Bercow the Eurosceptic

March 14th, 2019

On the sofas: Michael Portillo, Liz Kendall and Miranda Green

Guests: Dominic Grieve, Liam Halligan and David Rodigan

Evening all - welcome to This Week

Moments of the week

Grieve on Brexit: Almost impossible to implement?

Andrew Neil and Dominic Grieve

Michael on Brexit

Liz on Brexit

Michael on Brexit vote

Dominic Grieve's future

Is the UK in crisis?

Comic week or serious week in politics?

Miranda on Brexit

Liam on Brexit

Are we becoming more confrontational?

Nighty night, don’t let our Brexit dance-athon bite

March 7th, 2019

On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Jess Phillips

Guests: Miatta Fahnbulleh, Simon McCoy and Rose McGowan

Rise and shine, it's This Week time

Numpty of the Week prize?

Moments of the week

Fahnbulleh on pork-barrel politics and HS2 spending

Hoarding wealth?

Michael on trains in northern England

Jess Phillips on HS2

Simon McCoy rounds up the political week...sort of

Brexit vote predictions

What does bravery mean to you?

Nighty night. Don’t let the Cox's codpiece bite

February 28th, 2019

On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Liz Kendall

Guests: Chuka Umunna, Richard Madeley and Imelda May

Consigned to the dustbin?

Michael and Liz in TW credits

Evening all, welcome to This Week

Moments of the week

Umunna: We look like modern Britain

Is Liz on the move?

Chuka on leaving Labour

Michael on the TIG-gers

Michael on the Tories

What about voters in south London?

Now it’s late, meerkat late

Not so social media

Madeley peeks through the political keyhole

Liz on Brexit

Imelda May talks empowerment and equality

Nighty night don’t let Kim Jong Un's illicit cigarette bite

February 21st, 2019

February 14th, 2019

On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Alan Johnson

Guests: Stella Creasy, Miranda Green and Ayesha Hazarika

'And he was heroic, like no Briton before, or since'

Moments of the week

Creasy: 'Time we asked public to help break gridlock'

Michael Portillo on people's assembly

Alan on a citizens' assembly

Stella Creasy on Brexit

Now it’s late, the Maybot’s jam late

Green is on board with the political week

Is Gavin Williamson fit for purpose?

'Most incompetent minister of all time, probably'

AJ on Grayling

Miranda admits to playing fantasy cabinets

Alan Johnson on Labour handling of complaints

'I think we have all reached a boiling point'

With love from This Week

February 7th, 2019

On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Alastair Campbell

Guests: Michael Walker, Katy Balls and Matthew Heineman

We present hellraiser Brexit,

Opening This Week

Moments of the week

'Alastair Campbell got Remainers barking up wrong tree'

'Jeremy Corbyn’s history is as a Eurosceptic, not going to deny that'

'I think you are wrong that we are obsessed with Jeremy Corbyn'

Michael on second referendum

Talking polling

Heading towards Brexit from This Week's bunker

Quoting Donald Tusk

Time for an election?

Colvin wanted 'to tell stories that people want telling'

Forget Brexitcation, don't let 1970s' metrication bite

January 31st, 2019

On the sofas: Esther McVey and Alan Johnson

Guests: Ken Livingstone, Andrew Rawnsley and Deborah Anne Dyer (aka Skin)

Evening all, welcome to This Week

Moments of the week

'Chavez always worked to improve the poor'

Reaction to Ken's film

Ken: I have watched America impose sanctions

Andrew and Ken on Venezuela

Alan and Ken on Venezuela

Rawnsley's magical round-up of political week

Alan on Brexit

Esther on Brexit

German journalist on EU view of UK politics

Illogical positions?

Have we become more obsessed with power?

January 24th, 2019

On the sofas: Sam Gyimah and Caroline Flint

Guests: James Delingpole, Gyles Brandreth and Matt Forde

Brexit zombies?

Evening all, welcome to This Week

Moments of the week

'Zombie government stumbling towards betrayal'

Former minister on a no deal outcome

Caroline on Brexit

Will flattery get you anywhere on TW?

Taking tariffs with James

James on Brexit

Sam on second referendum call

Brandreth escapes Brexit heat for the Davos snow

Delaying Article 50 and delaying Brexit?

Sam on second referendum call

Forde: Misinformation and fake news the same thing?

January 17th, 2019

On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Alan Johnson

Guests: Heidi Allen, Miranda Green and Kate Williams

Evening all, welcome to This Week

Moments of the week

Allen: Let them have final say on their future

Andrew Neil and Heidi Allen

'Why not throw it back to people?'

'For me it's Groundhog Day'

'Calling for a second referendum and Remain are the same thing'

Alan's warning on Brexit

'Nobody with better relationships with EU leaders than her'

Fashioning an historic week in politics

Miranda on Brexit

John on Brexit

Andrew on Brexit

Kate Williams on Brexit and history

'Nighty night, don't let the low-level letterboxes bite'

January 10th, 2019

On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Liz Kendall

Guests: Owen Jones, Kevin Maguire and Ruby Wax

Evening all, welcome to This Week

Moments of the week

'What did Westminster elite expect to happen?'

Debating Owen Jones' film on Westminster abuse

Happy new year! Happy new Brexit?

Liz talks Brexit

Michael talks Brexit

Even we make the odd mistakeRuby Wax on humanity in politics

Did everybody knew you didn't give no lip to Big John?

