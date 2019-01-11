This Week's Guests: 2019
Here's where to find out the names of the guests - and their videos - from This Week throughout the year.
July 18th, 2019 - our finale
On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Alan Johnson with Miranda Green
Guests: TBC
Full programme on iPlayer for 12 months (UK only)
July 11th, 2019
On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Liz Kendall with Miranda Green
Guests: Jonathan Powell, Gyles Brandreth and David Gower
Full programme on iPlayer for 12 months (UK only)
July 4th, 2019
On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Caroline Flint with Miranda Green
Guests: Benedicte Paviot, Isabel Hardman, Kevin Maguire and Richard Bacon
"Evenin’ all, welcome to This Week — only three more before we’re shown the door"
Paviot's upbeat message on the EU: Vive l'Europe
Benedicte Paviot on appointments in Brussels this week
“Not democratic – it’s anti-democratic” #choochoo on the EU
"Pretty much old, same old, same old, same French-German axis operates”
Maguire and Hardman smash the political week
"Is this the beginning of the end of Mr Corbyn?"
“It’s as if the whole of England has turned into a four-way marginal”
"It would be mad for Labour to take a position when we may shortly leave the EU"
One year on from Bacon going into coma
"Nighty night, don’t let Boris's sausages bite!"
Full programme on iPlayer for 12 months (UK only)
June 27th, 2019
Guest presenter: Simon McCoy
On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Liz Kendall
Guests: Dawn Foster, Camillia Tominey and Kate Williams
'The truth is Andrew has done a Bo-Jo, or should that be a no-show'
Liz asked about Chris Williamson
Foster: The UK is in serious danger of the chop
Can your old party still call itself the Conservative and Unionist Party?
"Completely false" says Dawn Foster on Michael Portillo
'I think Michael you are extraordinarily complacent '
Tominey entertains the political week
What happened at the Tory leadership hustings in Bournemouth on Thursday?
'I physically observed Labour Leavers give Ann Widdecombe a standing ovation'
Can Parliament stop a no-deal Brexit?
Historian asked if the UK is out of control
'Don’t let the biggest moment of Ed Davey's political career, to date, bite'
Full programme on iPlayer for 12 months (UK only)
June 20th, 2019
On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Alan Johnson with Katy Balls
Guests: Wes Streeting, Richard Madeley and Henning Wehn
Streeting: Labour needs to stop going round and round on Brexit
Alan Johnson asks West Streeting about Brexit
'We won't leave on 31 October, but I think there probably will be a deal'
'This could just as bad for him as the Iraq War was for Tony Blair'
Madeley cleans up the political week
We are having a party to celebrate the demise of This Week
What does Henning make of British patriotism?
From the tail-end of This Week
Full programme on iPlayer for 12 months (UK only)
June 13th, 2019
On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Liz Kendall and Miranda Green
Guests: David Starkey, Quentin Letts and Matt Forde
Starkey: Politicians lack 'brains and character'
Michael: 'Might be right - but for the wrong reasons'
Starkey: I also mentioned an unmentionable word: Class
Letts parties through spicy political week
'I feel a sort of enthusiasm that he is going to win by a landslide'
'The things that people are most bothered about - Brexit is not going to solve'
'Never been a Boris Johnson supporter, but he is going to win by a landslide'
Who does Miranda think will take on Boris Johnson?
'Explain' Andrew to Miranda on Chuka
Matt Forde on the absurdities of politics
'Nighty night. Don’t let Chuka's old party bite'
Full programme on iPlayer for 12 months (UK only)
June 6th, 2019
Extended programme for Peterborough by-election result
On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Stella Creasy with Miranda Green and Alex Phillips
Guests: Sir Anthony Seldon and Rory Bremner
'The Maybot continues to function'
Seldon: Days could be numbered for Conservatives
What do voters tell politicians?
'I never thought he was a serious candidate'
Green's well-mannered review of political week
#I am not quite sure this sort-of playing tough guy with Europe has worked well so far
'Cluster-chuck, I practised that'
'What happens to the Brexit Party?'
'I am getting mixed messages on how it is going'
End of days for the Conservative Party?
Bremner: Mr Portillo, is that a Mexican name
Bremner and friends on the Trump visit
What were the Peterborough by-election issues?
Winning candidate after the declaration
Full programme on iPlayer for 12 months (UK only)
May 30th, 2019
Recess: No programme
May 23rd, 2019
On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Alan Johnson with Miranda Green and Claire Fox
Guests: Nomi Prins, Andrew Rawnsley and Jack Monroe
'We’re not that big in Estonia. Or the Czech Republic. Or Luxembourg'
Who gets a birthday card from Donald Trump?
Global banking system poses 'larger crisis than Brexit'
Rawnsley races through the political week
'If this was a boxing match, it would have been stopped a long time ago'
Miranda Green on Tory leadership
Monroe: 'Can't go hurling things at people you don't like'
Full programme on iPlayer for 12 months (UK only)
May 16th, 2019
On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Melanie Onn with John Nicolson and Belinda de Lucy
Guests: Ian Austin, Liam Halligan and George Galloway
Take the Maybot, for example. Somebody, please, take the Maybot
Corbyn 'is an extremist - unfit to be our PM'
Mel on Ian film: Possibly a bit unfair
Michael predicts the next election results will be a "freak"
"I just remind you he is the favourite to win the next election
Halligan chops up the political week
Are we getting closer to Nicola Sturgeon's endgame?
How would you categorise the state of political interrogation today?
As George Bush would put it: They mis-undersestimated me
Full programme on iPlayer for 12 months (UK only)
May 9th, 2019
On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Liz Kendall - plus Gerard Batten and Rachel Johnson
Guests: Tim Marshall, Kevin Maguire and Tony Slattery
"Something called This Week - it's virtually extinct"
Some may say #fourpercent & #choochoo were once serious politicians
Evening all, welcome to This Week
Marshall: UK may have to choose US or China
'Many things that puzzle me about this government'
A super hero's guide to the political week
'They are being done in good faith... unlikely to come up with anything'
'Rachel Johnson, I thought you were a Lib Dem,'
Did losing the plot eventually help Tony Slattery?
'Will Tory MPs ever find a spine?'
Full programme on iPlayer for 12 months (UK only)
May 2nd, 2019
No programme due to local election results coverage
April 25th, 2019
On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Jess Phillips
Guests: Pamela Anderson, Gyles Brandreth and Viv Groskop
Evening all, welcome to This Week
Pamela Anderson calls for a 'more democratic EU'
Brandreth reviews marathon of political week
Michael and Jess on party polling
'For the past 16 years this programme has been a shrine to amateurism'
Groskop on politics meeting comedy
Full programme on iPlayer for 12 months (UK only)
April 11th and 18th, 2019
Easter break: No programmes
April 4th, 2019 - Extended programme to cover Newport West by-election count
On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Alan Johnson
Guests: Matthew Goodwin, Jo Coburn and Jan Ravens
By-election guests: John Curtice, Alec Shelbrooke, Nia Griffith, Laura Hughes, Stephen Bush, Neil Hamilton, Delyth Jewell and William Powell
Evening all, welcome to This Week
Goodwin: Tories risk split and election defeat
Coburn on the week's deep, deep political waters
Has Jo Co had too much Blue nun?
Michael: “Reeling of the originality of a comedian being a Remainer
John Curtice on Newport West vote
Neil Hamilton on Newport campaign
Newly-elected MP for Newport West
John Curtice on by election result
Andrew Neil talks to newly-elected MP
You are learning already, you managed to dodge the question there!
Full programme on iPlayer for 12 months (UK only)
March 28th, 2019
On the sofas: Michael Portillo, Stella Creasy and Miranda Green
Guests: Frank Luntz, Quentin Letts and Maverick Sabre
Evening all, welcome to This Week
How is the Brexit saga seen abroad?
Reaction to Frank's film: Michael
Reaction to Frank's film: Stella
Letts war-games a week of UK politics
Michael on the end of the May era
Is there a generational gap today?
'Nighty night, don’t let the Brexiteers bite'
Full programme on iPlayer for 12 months (UK only)
March 21st, 2019
On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Alan Johnson
Guests: Rutger Bregman, Kate McvCann and Grainne Maguire
'Dangerous to draw a distinction between people and Parliament in a democracy'
Rutger Bregman: A utopia for realists
Michael Portillo on Rutger Bregman film
The Wild West of the political week
Michael Portillo: For the first time… the EU blinked
Alan Johnson dissects Theresa May’s 'unwise statement'
Kate McCann on Theresa May’s position as PM
Should politicians have more humility?
Full programme on iPlayer for 12 months (UK only)
March 14th, 2019
On the sofas: Michael Portillo, Liz Kendall and Miranda Green
Guests: Dominic Grieve, Liam Halligan and David Rodigan
Evening all - welcome to This Week
Grieve on Brexit: Almost impossible to implement?
Andrew Neil and Dominic Grieve
Comic week or serious week in politics?
Are we becoming more confrontational?
Nighty night, don’t let our Brexit dance-athon bite
Full programme on iPlayer for 12 months (UK only)
March 7th, 2019
On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Jess Phillips
Guests: Miatta Fahnbulleh, Simon McCoy and Rose McGowan
Rise and shine, it's This Week time
Fahnbulleh on pork-barrel politics and HS2 spending
Michael on trains in northern England
Simon McCoy rounds up the political week...sort of
What does bravery mean to you?
Nighty night. Don’t let the Cox's codpiece bite
Full programme on iPlayer for 12 months (UK only)
February 28th, 2019
On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Liz Kendall
Guests: Chuka Umunna, Richard Madeley and Imelda May
Evening all, welcome to This Week
Umunna: We look like modern Britain
What about voters in south London?
Madeley peeks through the political keyhole
Imelda May talks empowerment and equality
Nighty night don’t let Kim Jong Un's illicit cigarette bite
Full programme on iPlayer for 12 months (UK only)
February 21st, 2019
No programme
February 14th, 2019
On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Alan Johnson
Guests: Stella Creasy, Miranda Green and Ayesha Hazarika
'And he was heroic, like no Briton before, or since'
Creasy: 'Time we asked public to help break gridlock'
Michael Portillo on people's assembly
Now it’s late, the Maybot’s jam late
Green is on board with the political week
Is Gavin Williamson fit for purpose?
'Most incompetent minister of all time, probably'
Miranda admits to playing fantasy cabinets
Alan Johnson on Labour handling of complaints
'I think we have all reached a boiling point'
Full programme on iPlayer for 12 months (UK only)
February 7th, 2019
On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Alastair Campbell
Guests: Michael Walker, Katy Balls and Matthew Heineman
'Alastair Campbell got Remainers barking up wrong tree'
'Jeremy Corbyn’s history is as a Eurosceptic, not going to deny that'
'I think you are wrong that we are obsessed with Jeremy Corbyn'
Heading towards Brexit from This Week's bunker
Colvin wanted 'to tell stories that people want telling'
Forget Brexitcation, don't let 1970s' metrication bite
Full programme on iPlayer for 12 months (UK only)
January 31st, 2019
On the sofas: Esther McVey and Alan Johnson
Guests: Ken Livingstone, Andrew Rawnsley and Deborah Anne Dyer (aka Skin)
Evening all, welcome to This Week
'Chavez always worked to improve the poor'
Ken: I have watched America impose sanctions
Rawnsley's magical round-up of political week
German journalist on EU view of UK politics
Have we become more obsessed with power?
Full programme on iPlayer for 12 months (UK only)
January 24th, 2019
On the sofas: Sam Gyimah and Caroline Flint
Guests: James Delingpole, Gyles Brandreth and Matt Forde
Evening all, welcome to This Week
'Zombie government stumbling towards betrayal'
Former minister on a no deal outcome
Will flattery get you anywhere on TW?
Brandreth escapes Brexit heat for the Davos snow
Delaying Article 50 and delaying Brexit?
Forde: Misinformation and fake news the same thing?
Full programme on iPlayer for 12 months (UK only)
January 17th, 2019
On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Alan Johnson
Guests: Heidi Allen, Miranda Green and Kate Williams
Evening all, welcome to This Week
Allen: Let them have final say on their future
'Why not throw it back to people?'
'Calling for a second referendum and Remain are the same thing'
'Nobody with better relationships with EU leaders than her'
Fashioning an historic week in politics
Kate Williams on Brexit and history
'Nighty night, don't let the low-level letterboxes bite'
Full programme on iPlayer for 12 months (UK only)
January 10th, 2019
On the sofas: Michael Portillo and Liz Kendall
Guests: Owen Jones, Kevin Maguire and Ruby Wax
Evening all, welcome to This Week
'What did Westminster elite expect to happen?'
Debating Owen Jones' film on Westminster abuse
Happy new year! Happy new Brexit?
Even we make the odd mistakeRuby Wax on humanity in politics
Did everybody knew you didn't give no lip to Big John?
Full programme on iPlayer for 12 months (UK only)