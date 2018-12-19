Jeremy Corbyn accused of 'stupid woman' jibe at Theresa May
- 19 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is facing calls to apologise for apparently calling Theresa May a "stupid woman" during Prime Minister's Questions.
The prime minister was mocking Mr Corbyn during heated exchanges, telling him to "look behind you" when he could be seen using the phrase.
Conservative MPs called on the Labour leader to be ordered to apologise.
Speaker John Bercow said he had not seen the alleged incident and so could not "immediately" rule on it.