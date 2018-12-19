Image copyright HOC

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is facing calls to apologise for apparently calling Theresa May a "stupid woman" during Prime Minister's Questions.

The prime minister was mocking Mr Corbyn during heated exchanges, telling him to "look behind you" when he could be seen using the phrase.

Conservative MPs called on the Labour leader to be ordered to apologise.

Speaker John Bercow said he had not seen the alleged incident and so could not "immediately" rule on it.