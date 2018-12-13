Image copyright Getty Images

A new call has been made to ban dog meat in the UK after legislation was passed in the US to stop people eating the animals.

While there have been no cases of dog meat being eaten in the UK, the World Dog Alliance is urging the government to close the legal loophole.

They say such a move would help it being banned in countries which currently eat dog meat.

A cross-party group of MPs is supporting the ban.

'Stand up for dogs'

Shadow animal welfare minister David Drew, Labour MP for Stroud, said: "This is an incredibly important commitment, from the US, towards protecting the 30 million dogs that are killed for human consumption worldwide.

"The UK government needs to stand up for man's best friend and ensure that we are upholding our reputation as leaders in animal welfare. This is the time for the UK to lead by example and enact a ban on the consumption of dog meat in the UK."

The amendment to the US Farm Bill, passed by the US House of Representatives, says: "No person may knowingly slaughter a dog or cat for human consumption."

Those who flout the ban risk a fine of up to $5,000.

The UK government has previously said it will look closely at the decision made in the US.

Lisa Cameron, chair of the all-party parliamentary dog advisory welfare group, said the government needed to "stand up for dogs".

The SNP MP for East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow said: "As a dog-lover, I truly welcome the US legislation to ban the human consumption of dog meat. The UK needs to join America in demonstrating our unequivocal moral opposition to such cruel practices, wherever they are taking place in the world, and protect our beloved companions."