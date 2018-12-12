Image copyright Getty Images

Theresa May is fighting for her political future, as she appeals to Conservative MPs before they vote on whether to remove her as party leader.

Many have already publicly said which way they plan to vote.

The ballot is secret, however, so an MP's public declaration might not match up to their mark on the ballot paper.

Voting is expected to begin at 18:00 GMT, with results announced not long after voting closes at 20:00 GMT.

Mrs May needs to secure 159 votes - half the parliamentary party plus one - to remain as leader.

FOR (187):

Bim Afolami, MP for Hitchin and Harpenden

Adam Afriyie, MP for Windsor

Peter Aldous,MP for Waveney

Heidi Allen, MP for South Cambridgeshire

Utterly dismayed at the sheer indulgence being shown by some of my parliamentary colleagues at this time of National crisis. Quite why they think a change in leader is the right course of action is beyond me. — Heidi Allen MP (@heidiallen75) December 12, 2018

Stuart Andrew, MP for Pudsey

Edward Argar, MP for Charnwood

Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth and Horncastle

Kemi Badenoch, MP for Saffron Walden

Harriett Baldwin, MP for West Worcestershire

Stephen Barclay, Brexit Secretary and MP for North East Cambridgeshire

I fully support the PM. This is a crucial stage with weeks to go before we leave the EU. We need to back @theresa_may and deliver the referendum result. The PM is working in our national interest and this distraction risks damaging uncertainty. — Steve Barclay MP (@SteveBarclay) December 12, 2018

Guto Bebb, MP for Aberconwy

Richard Benyon, MP for Newbury

Paul Beresford, MP for Mole Valley

Jake Berry, MP for Rossendale and Darwen

Nick Boles, MP for Grantham and Stamford

It is clear to me that a majority of Conservative MPs and party members want Theresa May to lead the country through Brexit and then stand down within the next 12 months. Good that No. 10 now acknowledges this. — Nick Boles MP (@NickBoles) December 12, 2018

Andrew Bowie, MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine

Karen Bradley, Northern Ireland Secretary and MP for Staffordshire Moorlands

Jack Brereton, MP for Stoke-on-Trent South

Steve Brine, MP for Winchester

James Brokenshire, Housing Secretary and MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup

Robert Buckland, MP for South Swindon

Alex Burghart, MP for Brentwood and Ongar

Alistair Burt, MP for North East Bedfordshire

Will be supporting PM Theresa May in the vote tonight. The country will not understand how elements in the Conservative Party can seek a divisive leadership contest at this time. PMs sense of respect for both sides of Referendum debate deserves support. — Alistair Burt (@AlistairBurtUK) December 12, 2018

Alun Cairns, Welsh Secretary and MP for Vale of Glamorgan

I am giving my full support to @theresa_may who has always put the national interest first. We need to honour the outcome of the referendum and support the PM to deliver Brexit on 29 March 2019. — Alun Cairns (@AlunCairns) December 12, 2018

James Cartlidge, MP for South Suffolk

Alex Chalk, MP for Cheltenham

Jo Churchill, MP for Bury St Edmonds

Greg Clark, Business Secretary and MP for Tunbridge Wells

I admire the grit and determination the Prime Minister has shown and I strongly support her. The last thing businesses across our country need at this crucial time is even more uncertainty. I hope all my colleagues will join me & back @theresa_may — Greg Clark (@GregClarkMP) December 12, 2018

Colin Clark, MP for Gordon

Kenneth Clarke, MP for Rushcliffe

James Cleverly, MP for Braintree

Therese Coffey, MP for Suffolk Coastal

Alberto Costa, MP for South Leicestershire

Geoffrey Cox, Attorney General and MP for Torridge and West Devon

I shall be supporting the Prime Minister this evening. This is no time for the self indulgent spasm of a leadership election. Nothing fundamental will be altered by it. This is a time to show loyalty and discipline in supporting the PM in discharging the duties of government. — Geoffrey Cox QC MP (@Geoffrey_Cox) December 12, 2018

Stephen Crabb, MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire

Mims Davies, MP for Eastleigh

Glyn Davies, MP for Montgomeryshire

David Davies, MP for Monmouth

Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport

Jonathan Djanogly, MP for Huntingdon

Leo Docherty, MP for Aldershot

Michelle Donelan, MP for Chippenham

Jackie Doyle-Price, MP for Thurrock

David Duguid, MP for Banff and Buchan

Alan Duncan, MP for Rutland and Melton

For the sake of country, Government and Party I urge all my fellow Conservative MPs to vote for Theresa May this evening. Changing the PM at this critical moment in history would be a massive mistake. Stick with her and let's see it through! — Sir Alan Duncan MP (@AlanDuncanMP) December 12, 2018

Michael Ellis, MP for Northampton North

Tobias Ellwood, MP for Bournemouth East

Mark Field, MP for Cities of London and Westminster

Vicky Ford, MP for Chelmsford

Liam Fox, International Trade Secretary and MP for North Somerset

I will support the Prime Minister @theresa_may tonight. This is a totally inappropriate time to have a contest. The country expects us to provide stability not damaging division. — Dr Liam Fox MP (@LiamFox) December 12, 2018

Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire

George Freeman, MP for Mid Norfolk

Mike Freer, MP for Finchley and Golders Green

Roger Gale, MP for North Thanet

David Gauke, Justice Secretary and MP for South West Hertfordshire

I shall support the Prime Minister in the Vote of Confidence tonight against this idiotic challenge at such a desperately serious time for the Country #manupgrowupgetrealdoourduty — Nicholas Soames (@NSoames) December 12, 2018

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Wealden

Nick Gibb, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

John Glen, MP for Salisbury

Robert Goodwill, MP for Scarborough and Whitby

Michael Gove, Environment Secretary and MP for Surrey Heath

I am backing the Prime Minister 100% - and I urge every Conservative MP to do the same. She is battling hard for our country and no one is better placed to ensure we deliver on the British people's decision to leave the EU. — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) December 12, 2018

Luke Graham, MP for Ochil and South Perthshire

Richard Graham, MP for Gloucester

Helen Grant, MP for Maidstone and The Weald

Bill Grant, MP for Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock

Chris Grayling, Transport Secretary and MP for Epsom and Ewell

Damian Green, MP for Ashford

Andrew Griffiths, MP for Burton

Sam Gyimah, MP for East Surrey

The country is divided. Parliament is in deadlock. That was the case yesterday, and is still the case today - this flows directly from the fact that we have a hung parliament. Changing leader will not address this real and pressing issue with Brexit - this should be our focus. — Sam Gyimah MP (@SamGyimah) December 12, 2018

Kirstene Hair, MP for Angus

Robert Halfon, MP for Harlow

Luke Hall, MP for Thornbury and Yate

Philip Hammond, Chancellor of the Exchequer and MP for Runnymede and Weybridge

The Prime Minister has worked hard in the National interest since the day she took office and will have my full support in the vote tonight. Her deal means we leave the EU on time, whist protecting our jobs and our businesses. — Philip Hammond (@PhilipHammondUK) December 12, 2018

Stephen Hammond, MP for Wimbledon

Matthew Hancock, Health Secretary and MP for West Suffolk

Richard Harrington, MP for Watford

Trudy Harrison, MP for Copeland

Oliver Heald, MP for North East Hertfordshire

James Heappey, MP for Wells

Chris Heaton-Harris, MP for Daventry

Peter Heaton-Jones, MP for North Devon

Gordon Henderson, MP for Sittingbourne and Sheppey

Nick Herbert, MP for Arundel and South Downs

Damian Hinds, Education Secretary and MP for East Hampshire

Now, more than ever, we need the resolute determination of @theresa_may as we complete Brexit, grow our global trade, and protect jobs & livelihoods. Her selfless sense of duty & attention to detail are exactly what we need at this most crucial time — Damian Hinds (@DamianHinds) December 12, 2018

Simon Hoare, MP for North Dorset

Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton

John Howell, MP for Henley

Nigel Huddleston, MP for Mid Worcestershire

Jeremy Hunt, Foreign Secretary and MP for South West Surrey

I am backing @theresa_may tonight. Being PM most difficult job imaginable right now and the last thing the country needs is a damaging and long leadership contest. Brexit was never going to be easy but she is the best person to make sure we actually leave the EU on March 29 — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) December 12, 2018

Nick Hurd, MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner

Alister Jack, MP for Dumfries and Galloway

Margot James, MP for Stourbridge

Sajid Javid, Home Secretary and MP for Bromsgrove

The last thing our country needs right now is a Conservative Party leadership election. Will be seen as self-indulgent and wrong. PM has my full support and is best person to ensure we leave EU on 29 March — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) December 12, 2018

Robert Jenrick, MP for Newark

Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham

Gareth Johnson, MP for Dartford

Marcus Jones, MP for Nuneaton

Andrew Jones, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough

Gillian Keegan, MP for Chichester

Seema Kennedy, MP for South Ribble

Stephen Kerr, MP for Stirling

Julian Knight, MP for Solihull

Kwasi Kwarteng, MP for Spelthorne

John Lamont, MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk

Mark Lancaster, MP for Milton Keynes North

Andrea Leadsom, Leader of the Commons and MP for South Northamptonshire

Vital to support @theresa_may today. She is working hard in the interest of the U.K. to get a good Brexit deal and she has my full support. — Andrea Leadsom MP (@andrealeadsom) December 12, 2018

Phillip Lee, MP for Bracknell

Jeremy Lefroy, MP for Stafford

Oliver Letwin, MP for West Dorset

Now is not the time to change leader. I shall be supporting the PM wholeheartedly. — Oliver Letwin (@oletwinofficial) December 12, 2018

Brandon Lewis, Conservative Party chairman and MP for Great Yarmouth

Iain Liddell-Grainger, MP for Bridgwater and West Somerset

David Lidington, MP for Aylesbury

Jack Lopresti, MP for Filton and Bradley Stoke

Rachel Maclean, MP for Redditch

Alan Mak, MP for Havant

Kit Malthouse, MP for North West Hampshire

Paul Masterton, MP for East Renfrewshire

Theresa May, Prime Minister and MP for Maidenhead

Paul Maynard, MP for Blackpool North and Cleveleys

Patrick McLoughlin, MP for Derbyshire Dales

Mark Menzies, MP for Fylde

Huw Merriman, MP for Bexhill and Battle

Maria Miller, MP for Basingstoke

Amanda Milling, MP for Cannock Chase

Penny Mordaunt, International Development Secretary and MP for Portsmouth North

The Prime Minister has my full support, not least because she has always done what she firmly believes is in the national interest. Our country needs us all to fight for a good deal and prepare for a no deal senario. All eyes and hands should be on that task. — Penny Mordaunt MP (@PennyMordaunt) December 12, 2018

Nicky Morgan, MP for Loughborough

I've been clear for months that now isn't the time for the Conservatives to indulge in an ERG-led leadership contest. I will vote for @theresa_may tonight - but it's also clear there has to be a full debate about tie Conservatives leadership & direction well before next election — Nicky Morgan MP (@NickyMorgan01) December 12, 2018

David Morris, MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale

Wendy Morton, MP for Aldridge-Brownhills

David Mundell, Scottish Secretary and MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale

Andrew Murrison, MP for South West Wiltshire

Bob Neill, MP for Bromley and Chislehurst

Sarah Newton, MP for Truro and Falmouth

Caroline Nokes, MP for Romsey and Southampton North

Jesse Norman, MP for Hereford and South Herefordshire

Neil O'Brien, MP for Harborough

Guy Opperman, MP for Hexham

Neil Parish, MP for Tiverton and Honiton

Mark Pawsey, MP for Rugby

John Penrose, MP for Weston-super-Mare

Andrew Percy, MP for Brigg and Goole

Claire Perry, MP for Devizes

Chris Philp, MP for Croydon South

Chris Pincher, MP for Tamworth

Daniel Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich

Rebecca Pow, MP for Taunton Deane

Victoria Prentis, MP for Banbury

Mark Prisk, MP for Hertford and Stortford

Mary Robinson, MP for Cheadle

Amber Rudd, Work and Pensions Secretary and MP for Hastings and Rye

The PM has my full support. At this critical time we need to support and work with the PM to deliver on leaving the EU, & our domestic agenda - ambitious for improvements to people's lives & to build on growth of wages & jobs. — Amber Rudd MP (@AmberRuddHR) December 12, 2018

David Rutley, MP for Macclesfield

Antoinette Sandbach, MP for Eddisbury

Paul Scully, MP for Sutton and Cheam

Bob Seely, MP for Isle of Wight

Alok Sharma, MP for Reading West

Alec Shelbrooke, MP for Elmet and Rothwell

Chris Skidmore, MP for Kingswood

Julian Smith, Chief Whip and MP for Skipton and Ripon

Theresa May is the best person to lead both the @Conservatives and the Country. Her integrity, drive and focus is vital at this time — Julian Smith MP (@JulianSmithUK) December 12, 2018

Chloe Smith, MP for Norwich North

Nicholas Soames, MP for Mid Sussex

Anna Soubry, MP for Broxtowe

We don't need to change PM but the PM must change course. Get the vote back next week. And when it's lost take this matter back to the people. It's the only way out of #BrexitChaos & only way PM stays. @peoplesvote_uk — Anna Soubry MP (@Anna_Soubry) December 12, 2018

Caroline Spelman, MP for Meriden

Mark Spencer, MP for Sherwood

Andrew Stephenson, MP for Pendle

Rory Stewart, MP for Penrith and The Border

Iain Stewart, MP for Milton Keynes South

Gary Streeter, MP for South West Devon

Mel Stride, MP for Central Devon

Julian Sturdy, MP for York Outer

Maggie Throup, MP for Erewash

Kelly Tolhurst, MP for Rochester and Strood

Justin Tomlinson, MP for North Swindon

David Tredinnick, MP for Bosworth

Liz Truss, Chief Secretary to the Treasury and MP for South West Norfolk

I fully support the Prime Minister and believe it would be completely wrong to have a leadership election now. She is the right person to deliver Brexit and has shown herself to be strong and determined. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) December 12, 2018

Thomas Tugendhat, MP for Tonbridge and Malling

Ed Vaizey, MP for Wantage

Robin Walker, MP for Worcester

Ben Wallace, MP for Wyre and Preston North

David Warburton, MP for Somerton and Frome

Matt Warman, MP for Boston and Skegness

Giles Watling, MP for Clacton

Helen Whately, MP for Faversham and Mid Kent

Heather Wheeler, MP for South Derbyshire

Craig Whittaker, MP for Calder Valley

Gavin Williamson, Defence Secretary and MP for South Staffordshire

The Prime Minister has my full support. She works relentlessly hard for our country and is the best person to make sure we leave the EU on 29 March and continue to deliver our domestic agenda. — Gavin Williamson MP (@GavinWilliamson) December 12, 2018

Sarah Wollaston, MP for Totnes

Mike Wood, MP for Dudley South

Jeremy Wright, Culture Secretary and MP for Kenilworth and Southam

Nadhim Zahawi, MP for Stratford-on-Avon

Against (35):

Steve Baker, MP for Wycombe

Crispin Blunt, MP for Reigate

Peter Bone, MP for Wellingborough

Ben Bradley, MP for Mansfield

Andrew Bridgen, MP for North West Leicestershire

Bill Cash, MP for Stone

Maria Caulfield, MP for Lewes

Simon Clarke, MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, MP for The Cotswolds

Philip Davies, MP for Shipley

Nadine Dorries, MP for Mid Bedfordshire

If MPs with small majorities vote to keep the Prime Minister tonight, they will be voting to secure her in place for the next 12 months, which means she will very likely lead us into the next General Election. Labour will be hoping and praying that we all wimp out. — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) December 12, 2018

Steve Double, MP for St Austell and Newquay

James Duddridge, MP for Rochford and Southend East

Mark Francois, MP for Rayleigh and Wickford

Marcus Fysh, MP for Yeovil

Zac Goldsmith, MP for Richmond Park

Chris Green, MP for Bolton West

Philip Hollobone, MP for Kettering

Adam Holloway, MP for Gravesham

Bernard Jenkin, MP for Harwich and North Essex

The UK changed Prime Minister in May 1940 - in the middle of a monstrously greater national crisis than this. If it has to be done, it has to be done. @conservatives — Bernard Jenkin (@bernardjenkin) December 12, 2018

Andrea Jenkyns, MP for Morley and Outwood

I take it that those cabinet ministers defending the PM this morning, will not put their name in to succeed her if there is a leadership election? I hope colleagues will vote the right way this evening. It is time that we had a new leader to save Brexit, and unite our country. — Andrea Jenkyns MP #StandUp4Brexit (@andreajenkyns) December 12, 2018

David Jones, MP for Clwyd West

Andrew Lewer, MP for Northampton South

Anne Marie Morris, MP for Newton Abbot

Sheryll Murray, MP for South East Cornwall

Priti Patel, MP for Witham

Owen Paterson, MP for North Shropshire

John Redwood, MP for Wokingham

Jacob Rees-Mogg, MP for North East Somerset