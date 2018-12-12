How Tory MPs say they will vote in no confidence vote
Theresa May is fighting for her political future, as she appeals to Conservative MPs before they vote on whether to remove her as party leader.
Many have already publicly said which way they plan to vote.
The ballot is secret, however, so an MP's public declaration might not match up to their mark on the ballot paper.
Voting is expected to begin at 18:00 GMT, with results announced not long after voting closes at 20:00 GMT.
Mrs May needs to secure 159 votes - half the parliamentary party plus one - to remain as leader.
FOR (187):
- Bim Afolami, MP for Hitchin and Harpenden
- Adam Afriyie, MP for Windsor
- Peter Aldous,MP for Waveney
- Heidi Allen, MP for South Cambridgeshire
- Stuart Andrew, MP for Pudsey
- Edward Argar, MP for Charnwood
- Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth and Horncastle
- Kemi Badenoch, MP for Saffron Walden
- Harriett Baldwin, MP for West Worcestershire
- Stephen Barclay, Brexit Secretary and MP for North East Cambridgeshire
- Guto Bebb, MP for Aberconwy
- Richard Benyon, MP for Newbury
- Paul Beresford, MP for Mole Valley
- Jake Berry, MP for Rossendale and Darwen
- Nick Boles, MP for Grantham and Stamford
- Andrew Bowie, MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
- Karen Bradley, Northern Ireland Secretary and MP for Staffordshire Moorlands
- Jack Brereton, MP for Stoke-on-Trent South
- Steve Brine, MP for Winchester
- James Brokenshire, Housing Secretary and MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup
- Robert Buckland, MP for South Swindon
- Alex Burghart, MP for Brentwood and Ongar
- Alistair Burt, MP for North East Bedfordshire
- Alun Cairns, Welsh Secretary and MP for Vale of Glamorgan
- James Cartlidge, MP for South Suffolk
- Alex Chalk, MP for Cheltenham
- Jo Churchill, MP for Bury St Edmonds
- Greg Clark, Business Secretary and MP for Tunbridge Wells
- Colin Clark, MP for Gordon
- Kenneth Clarke, MP for Rushcliffe
- James Cleverly, MP for Braintree
- Therese Coffey, MP for Suffolk Coastal
- Alberto Costa, MP for South Leicestershire
- Geoffrey Cox, Attorney General and MP for Torridge and West Devon
- Stephen Crabb, MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire
- Mims Davies, MP for Eastleigh
- Glyn Davies, MP for Montgomeryshire
- David Davies, MP for Monmouth
- Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport
- Jonathan Djanogly, MP for Huntingdon
- Leo Docherty, MP for Aldershot
- Michelle Donelan, MP for Chippenham
- Jackie Doyle-Price, MP for Thurrock
- David Duguid, MP for Banff and Buchan
- Alan Duncan, MP for Rutland and Melton
- Michael Ellis, MP for Northampton North
- Tobias Ellwood, MP for Bournemouth East
- Mark Field, MP for Cities of London and Westminster
- Vicky Ford, MP for Chelmsford
- Liam Fox, International Trade Secretary and MP for North Somerset
- Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire
- George Freeman, MP for Mid Norfolk
- Mike Freer, MP for Finchley and Golders Green
- Roger Gale, MP for North Thanet
- David Gauke, Justice Secretary and MP for South West Hertfordshire
- Nusrat Ghani, MP for Wealden
- Nick Gibb, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton
- John Glen, MP for Salisbury
- Robert Goodwill, MP for Scarborough and Whitby
- Michael Gove, Environment Secretary and MP for Surrey Heath
- Luke Graham, MP for Ochil and South Perthshire
- Richard Graham, MP for Gloucester
- Helen Grant, MP for Maidstone and The Weald
- Bill Grant, MP for Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock
- Chris Grayling, Transport Secretary and MP for Epsom and Ewell
- Damian Green, MP for Ashford
- Andrew Griffiths, MP for Burton
- Sam Gyimah, MP for East Surrey
- Kirstene Hair, MP for Angus
- Robert Halfon, MP for Harlow
- Luke Hall, MP for Thornbury and Yate
- Philip Hammond, Chancellor of the Exchequer and MP for Runnymede and Weybridge
- Stephen Hammond, MP for Wimbledon
- Matthew Hancock, Health Secretary and MP for West Suffolk
- Richard Harrington, MP for Watford
- Trudy Harrison, MP for Copeland
- Oliver Heald, MP for North East Hertfordshire
- James Heappey, MP for Wells
- Chris Heaton-Harris, MP for Daventry
- Peter Heaton-Jones, MP for North Devon
- Gordon Henderson, MP for Sittingbourne and Sheppey
- Nick Herbert, MP for Arundel and South Downs
- Damian Hinds, Education Secretary and MP for East Hampshire
- Simon Hoare, MP for North Dorset
- Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton
- John Howell, MP for Henley
- Nigel Huddleston, MP for Mid Worcestershire
- Jeremy Hunt, Foreign Secretary and MP for South West Surrey
- Nick Hurd, MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner
- Alister Jack, MP for Dumfries and Galloway
- Margot James, MP for Stourbridge
- Sajid Javid, Home Secretary and MP for Bromsgrove
- Robert Jenrick, MP for Newark
- Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham
- Gareth Johnson, MP for Dartford
- Marcus Jones, MP for Nuneaton
- Andrew Jones, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough
- Gillian Keegan, MP for Chichester
- Seema Kennedy, MP for South Ribble
- Stephen Kerr, MP for Stirling
- Julian Knight, MP for Solihull
- Kwasi Kwarteng, MP for Spelthorne
- John Lamont, MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
- Mark Lancaster, MP for Milton Keynes North
- Andrea Leadsom, Leader of the Commons and MP for South Northamptonshire
- Phillip Lee, MP for Bracknell
- Jeremy Lefroy, MP for Stafford
- Oliver Letwin, MP for West Dorset
- Brandon Lewis, Conservative Party chairman and MP for Great Yarmouth
- Iain Liddell-Grainger, MP for Bridgwater and West Somerset
- David Lidington, MP for Aylesbury
- Jack Lopresti, MP for Filton and Bradley Stoke
- Rachel Maclean, MP for Redditch
- Alan Mak, MP for Havant
- Kit Malthouse, MP for North West Hampshire
- Paul Masterton, MP for East Renfrewshire
- Theresa May, Prime Minister and MP for Maidenhead
- Paul Maynard, MP for Blackpool North and Cleveleys
- Patrick McLoughlin, MP for Derbyshire Dales
- Mark Menzies, MP for Fylde
- Huw Merriman, MP for Bexhill and Battle
- Maria Miller, MP for Basingstoke
- Amanda Milling, MP for Cannock Chase
- Penny Mordaunt, International Development Secretary and MP for Portsmouth North
- Nicky Morgan, MP for Loughborough
- David Morris, MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale
- Wendy Morton, MP for Aldridge-Brownhills
- David Mundell, Scottish Secretary and MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
- Andrew Murrison, MP for South West Wiltshire
- Bob Neill, MP for Bromley and Chislehurst
- Sarah Newton, MP for Truro and Falmouth
- Caroline Nokes, MP for Romsey and Southampton North
- Jesse Norman, MP for Hereford and South Herefordshire
- Neil O'Brien, MP for Harborough
- Guy Opperman, MP for Hexham
- Neil Parish, MP for Tiverton and Honiton
- Mark Pawsey, MP for Rugby
- John Penrose, MP for Weston-super-Mare
- Andrew Percy, MP for Brigg and Goole
- Claire Perry, MP for Devizes
- Chris Philp, MP for Croydon South
- Chris Pincher, MP for Tamworth
- Daniel Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich
- Rebecca Pow, MP for Taunton Deane
- Victoria Prentis, MP for Banbury
- Mark Prisk, MP for Hertford and Stortford
- Mary Robinson, MP for Cheadle
- Amber Rudd, Work and Pensions Secretary and MP for Hastings and Rye
- David Rutley, MP for Macclesfield
- Antoinette Sandbach, MP for Eddisbury
- Paul Scully, MP for Sutton and Cheam
- Bob Seely, MP for Isle of Wight
- Alok Sharma, MP for Reading West
- Alec Shelbrooke, MP for Elmet and Rothwell
- Chris Skidmore, MP for Kingswood
- Julian Smith, Chief Whip and MP for Skipton and Ripon
- Chloe Smith, MP for Norwich North
- Nicholas Soames, MP for Mid Sussex
- Anna Soubry, MP for Broxtowe
- Caroline Spelman, MP for Meriden
- Mark Spencer, MP for Sherwood
- Andrew Stephenson, MP for Pendle
- Rory Stewart, MP for Penrith and The Border
- Iain Stewart, MP for Milton Keynes South
- Gary Streeter, MP for South West Devon
- Mel Stride, MP for Central Devon
- Julian Sturdy, MP for York Outer
- Maggie Throup, MP for Erewash
- Kelly Tolhurst, MP for Rochester and Strood
- Justin Tomlinson, MP for North Swindon
- David Tredinnick, MP for Bosworth
- Liz Truss, Chief Secretary to the Treasury and MP for South West Norfolk
- Thomas Tugendhat, MP for Tonbridge and Malling
- Ed Vaizey, MP for Wantage
- Robin Walker, MP for Worcester
- Ben Wallace, MP for Wyre and Preston North
- David Warburton, MP for Somerton and Frome
- Matt Warman, MP for Boston and Skegness
- Giles Watling, MP for Clacton
- Helen Whately, MP for Faversham and Mid Kent
- Heather Wheeler, MP for South Derbyshire
- Craig Whittaker, MP for Calder Valley
- Gavin Williamson, Defence Secretary and MP for South Staffordshire
- Sarah Wollaston, MP for Totnes
- Mike Wood, MP for Dudley South
- Jeremy Wright, Culture Secretary and MP for Kenilworth and Southam
- Nadhim Zahawi, MP for Stratford-on-Avon
Against (35):
- Steve Baker, MP for Wycombe
- Crispin Blunt, MP for Reigate
- Peter Bone, MP for Wellingborough
- Ben Bradley, MP for Mansfield
- Andrew Bridgen, MP for North West Leicestershire
- Bill Cash, MP for Stone
- Maria Caulfield, MP for Lewes
- Simon Clarke, MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland
- Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, MP for The Cotswolds
- Philip Davies, MP for Shipley
- Nadine Dorries, MP for Mid Bedfordshire
- Steve Double, MP for St Austell and Newquay
- James Duddridge, MP for Rochford and Southend East
- Mark Francois, MP for Rayleigh and Wickford
- Marcus Fysh, MP for Yeovil
- Zac Goldsmith, MP for Richmond Park
- Chris Green, MP for Bolton West
- Philip Hollobone, MP for Kettering
- Adam Holloway, MP for Gravesham
- Bernard Jenkin, MP for Harwich and North Essex
- Andrea Jenkyns, MP for Morley and Outwood
- David Jones, MP for Clwyd West
- Andrew Lewer, MP for Northampton South
- Anne Marie Morris, MP for Newton Abbot
- Sheryll Murray, MP for South East Cornwall
- Priti Patel, MP for Witham
- Owen Paterson, MP for North Shropshire
- John Redwood, MP for Wokingham
- Jacob Rees-Mogg, MP for North East Somerset
- Laurence Robertson, MP for Tewkesbury
- Lee Rowley, MP for North East Derbyshire
- Henry Smith, MP for Crawley
- Michael Tomlinson, MP for Mid Dorset and North Poole
- Martin Vickers, MP for Cleethorpes
- John Whittingdale, MP for Maldon