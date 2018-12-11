Image copyright PA

Tory Brexiteers have told the BBC they are increasingly confident they will have enough support to trigger a no-confidence vote in Theresa May.

However, there is no official confirmation that the threshold of 48 letters from Tory MPs has been reached.

Several sources, including a cabinet minister, have told the BBC they believe 48 letters have been submitted.

The BBC has also been told that senior backbencher Sir Graham Brady has asked to see the PM on Wednesday.

Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the backbench 1922 committee to whom MPs have to address their letters, would make no comment.

Downing Street sources are playing down an imminent move and say they have had no contact from Sir Graham.

Mrs May has spent the day meeting EU leaders and officials in The Hague, Berlin and Brussels, in efforts to salvage her Brexit deal - which faces major opposition in Parliament.

Her decision to delay the vote on the terms of the UK's withdrawal from the EU, which had been due to take place on Tuesday, has caused anger across the party.

The prime minister is due to travel to Dublin on Wednesday after hosting a weekly meeting of her cabinet and facing Prime Minister's Questions.