Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Skinner has been an MP since 1970

Veteran Labour MP Dennis Skinner has defended swearing at a member of the SNP in the Commons.

Glasgow South MP Stewart McDonald tweeted that the firebrand backbencher had "become a thug" after the incident.

He later escalated the matter by raising a point of order with Commons Speaker John Bercow.

Mr Skinner, who has represented Bolsover for 48 years, told reporters he wanted to put the SNP "in their place" for heckling Labour's leader.

"He attacks Jeremy Corbyn every time he stands up and I've told him before he is part of the opposition and he should concentrate on attacking the real enemy," the 86-year-old told the Press Association.

'No signs of regret'

Raising the matter in the Commons, Mr McDonald said he was sworn at after commenting to a colleague that he wished Mr Corbyn would answer a question.

"It then prompted [Dennis Skinner] to turn around to me and call me a piece of shit," he said.

Image copyright House of Commons Image caption The SNP MP raised the matter in the Commons

"Mr Speaker, he then went on to defend that, telling a journalist that he was 'just putting me in my place'... Given he shows no sign of having any regret about it, can you just reaffirm that it's wrong?"

But Mr Bercow said he "wasn't there" and "wouldn't presume to comment on a conversation I did not hear".