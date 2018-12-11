Image copyright HOC

Commons leader Andrea Leadsom has questioned Speaker John Bercow's impartiality over Brexit.

It followed his criticism of the government's decision to cancel Tuesday's crunch vote on Brexit.

Mr Bercow said that doing so was being "deeply discourteous" to MPs.

Mrs Leadsom told BBC Radio 4's Today: "He's made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair's impartiality is absolutely essential."

She was asked whether she believed Mr Bercow's position - chairing debates in the House of Commons - was "tainted", she replied: "He's made his views known on Brexit... it's a matter for him but nevertheless it's a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that."

Last year the Daily Telegraph reported on a video where the Speaker told students: "Personally I voted to Remain. I thought it was better to stay in the European Union than not."

There have been previous questions over Mr Bercow's neutrality on other issues in the past, including voicing his opposition to the US President speaking in Parliament in February 2017.

There have been reports that the Speaker would stand down in the summer of 2019, although he has not commented publicly on the claims, which have been attributed to his 'friends'.

Mr Bercow's stance, in trying to persuade the government to hold a vote on whether to cancel the planned vote on the Brexit deal, was backed by a number of MPs on Monday.

During her radio interview, Mrs Leadsom was also asked about Theresa May's handling of the Brexit negotiations and the decision to scrap the vote on her Brexit deal because she knew it would be defeated.

Questioned about how long Theresa May would remain as prime minister, her former leadership rival said: 'I'm not speculating about the future."

She added: "The prime minister is absolutely doing the right thing; going back to the EU and seeking reassurances, in the form of legally binding reassurances, that provide parliament with the democratic capability of preventing the UK being caught in a backstop."