Two cabinet sources say Brexit vote will be delayed
- 10 December 2018
Tuesday's Commons vote on the prime minister's Brexit deal is set to be delayed, two cabinet sources have told the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg.
There is not yet any official confirmation of the move, with Prime Minister Theresa May currently on a conference call with cabinet ministers.