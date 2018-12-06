ITV has scrapped its plans to hold a Brexit debate between Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn this Sunday.

The channel said it had invited both parties to appear on the programme two days ahead of the meaningful vote on Mrs May's withdrawal agreement.

But an ITV spokeswoman confirmed on Thursday that it would "not go ahead".

It follows an announcement by the BBC on Tuesday, who also dropped plans for a Sunday night debate between leaders.

Channel 4 has announced it will hold a debate on Sunday featuring neither Mrs May or Mr Corbyn, but "four high profile politicians" - one backing the PM's deal, one behind a softer Brexit, one for a harder Brexit and one supporting the People's Vote.

It has not confirmed who the politicians will be.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

