Brexit full legal advice published

The government has published its Brexit legal advice in full, a day after MPs found it in contempt of UK parliament.

In the six-page letter, Geoffrey Cox said the proposed backstop arrangement with the EU to prevent a hard Irish border could "endure indefinitely".

The UK, he said, would not be able to "lawfully exit" the arrangement without a subsequent political agreement and this could lead to "stalemate".

Labour said it showed the "central weakness" of the PM's Brexit deal.