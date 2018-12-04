Former leader Nigel Farage quits UKIP
- 4 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Nigel Farage has quit UKIP, saying the party's leader Gerard Batten seems to be obsessed with Islam and ex-English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson.
Speaking on LBC radio, the former leader of the Eurosceptic party said he made the decision with a "heavy heart".
But he said he did not "recognise" the party any more and it was turning a blind eye to extremist politics.
Mr Batten survived a vote of no confidence on Monday, after he appointed Mr Robinson as an adviser.