Ministers to publish full Brexit legal advice

The government will publish its full legal advice on Theresa May's Brexit deal after MPs found it in contempt of Parliament for not doing so.

The Commons supported a motion, backed by six opposition parties, demanding full disclosure by 311 votes to 293.

Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom indicated the attorney general's full and final advice would be released on Wednesday.

An attempt by ministers to refer the whole issue to a committee of MPs was earlier defeated earlier by four votes.