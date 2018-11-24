Image copyright EPA

European Council President Donald Tusk has recommended that the EU approve the Brexit deal at a summit on Sunday.

It comes after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez received assurances over Gibraltar, and dropped his threat to boycott the summit.

He said he had received the written guarantees he needed over Spain's role in the future of the British territory.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May flies into Brussels later to hold talks with top EU officials, ahead of the summit.

Chancellor Philip Hammond earlier insisted that the prime minister's Brexit deal is better than remaining in the EU.

Spain had raised last-minute objections ahead of the summit about how the issue of Gibraltar had been handled in the Brexit talks so far.

But EU leaders secured a compromise with the Spanish prime minister, who said that Europe and the UK "had accepted the conditions set down by Spain" and so it would lift its veto and "vote in favour of Brexit".