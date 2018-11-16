Amber Rudd has returned to the cabinet as work and pensions secretary.

She replaces Esther McVey, who quit on Thursday in protest at the draft Brexit agreement negotiated with the EU.

Ms Rudd quit as home secretary in April amid controversy over her handling of the Windrush controversy.

She admitted having "inadvertently misled" MPs over targets for removing illegal immigrants but a subsequent inquiry found she was let down by officials.

The BBC's Iain Watson said it was a huge job given the controversy surrounding Universal Credit, the government's flagship welfare reform.

He also said it showed Theresa May's confidence that she could appoint one of her "allies" to such a key role given the turmoil over her leadership in the past 24 hours.

However, her return to government less than seven months after facing intense criticism over the UK's treatment of the Windrush generation is likely to prove controversial.

She apologised after it emerged that some migrants from Commonwealth countries, who were encouraged to settle in the UK from the late 1940s to 1973, were being wrongly declared illegal immigrants.

However, she continued to defend the hostile environment immigration policy championed by Mrs May and quit after admitting to having inadvertently misled two parliamentary committees on what she knew about targets for immigration removals.

A recent report found Home Office officials gave her the wrong information and then later failed to clear up the problem.

Ms Rudd becomes the sixth work and pensions secretary since March 2016.

A Remain supporter during the 2016 referendum, Ms Rudd has given her backing to Mrs May draft Brexit agreement, saying it is "not perfect but perfect was never on offer".

Her return to frontline politics has been welcomed by colleagues, including Sajid Javid and Liz Truss.

The prime minister has also announced that health minister Steve Barclay will replace Dominic Raab as Brexit Secretary, Environment Secretary Michael Gove having reportedly turned down the job on Thursday.