UK Politics

Minister Jo Johnson quits over Brexit

  • 9 November 2018
Breaking News image

Transport minister Jo Johnson, brother of Boris, quits UK government, calling for public to have fresh say on Brexit

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.