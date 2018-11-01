Arron Banks referred to National Crime Agency

Image copyright Reuters

The National Crime Agency is investigating Arron Banks and his Leave.EU campaign for alleged offences committed at the 2016 EU referendum.

Mr Banks and another senior campaign figure, Liz Bilney, were referred to the agency by the Electoral Commission.

The watchdog said it suspected money given to the campaign came "from impermissible sources".

Mr Banks has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection to the referendum campaign.

The Electoral Commission investigation focused on £2m reported to have been loaned to Better for the Country, which ran Leave.EU, by Mr Banks and his group of insurance companies and a further £6m reported to have been given to the organisation, on behalf of Leave.EU, by Arron Banks alone.

Of this, £2.9m was used to fund referendum spending on behalf of Leave.EU and donations to other campaign groups during the EU referendum, the Electoral Commission said.

The Electoral Commission says it has "reasonable grounds to suspect" that Mr Banks was not the true source of the £8m loans made to Better for the Country.

Leave.EU was a separate campaign to the official Vote Leave organisation.