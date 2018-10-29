Image copyright PA

The chancellor has pledged an extra £1bn, between now and the end of next year, to boost the UK's defences.

In his Budget speech, Philip Hammond said the plan was to modernise key areas such as anti-submarine warfare and cyber capabilities.

He said the extra funding was prompted by "stark reminders" in the past year of the scale, scope and complexity of the threats we face".

He also promised a further £160m to fund counter-terrorism policing.