Budget: Hammond says extra £1bn to be given to the MoD
- 29 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The chancellor has pledged an extra £1bn, between now and the end of next year, to boost the UK's defences.
In his Budget speech, Philip Hammond said the plan was to modernise key areas such as anti-submarine warfare and cyber capabilities.
He said the extra funding was prompted by "stark reminders" in the past year of the scale, scope and complexity of the threats we face".
He also promised a further £160m to fund counter-terrorism policing.