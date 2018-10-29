Philip Hammond is delivering his third Budget as chancellor from 15:30 GMT. Here are the key points of his speech so far. It is being updated as he addresses MPs.

The state of the economy

Era of austerity is "finally coming to an end"

2018 growth forecast upgraded from 1.3% to 1.6%

Growth forecast of 1.4%, 1.4%, 1.5% and 1.6% in four subsequent years

3.3 million more people in work since 2010

Wages growth at its highest in nearly a decade

The state of the public finances

Public borrowing in 2018 to be £11.6bn lower than forecast in March, representing 1.2% of gross domestic product, (GDP) the total value of goods produced and services provided

Borrowing forecast to fall in subsequent years to £31.8bn, £26.7bn. £23.8bn, £20.8bn and £19.8bn

Debt as share of GDP to fall from 85.2% in 2016-17 to 83.7% this year and to 74.1% by 2023-24

Brexit

Extra £500m for preparations for leaving the EU

Spring Statement next March could be upgraded to full Budget if needed

A commemorative 50p coin to mark the UK's departure from the EU (announced on 29 October)

Alcohol, tobacco and fuel

Fuel duty to be frozen for ninth year in a row (announced on 3 October)

Personal taxation and wages

Stamp duty and housing

Welfare and pensions

Defence and security

An extra £160m for counter-terrorism police

An extra £1bn for armed forces, for cyber-capabilities and the UK's new nuclear submarine programme

£10m for mental health care for veterans, to mark the centenary of World War One Armistice

£1.7m in education programmes, to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, in northern Germany

Business and digital

£900m in business rates relief for small businesses and £650m to rejuvenate High Streets (announced on 26 October)

Review of laws on wedding venues in England and Wales (announced on 26 October)

Education and health (England only)

Confirmation of an extra £20.5bn for the NHS over the next five years

A minimum extra £2bn a year for mental health services

New mental health crisis centre, providing support in every accident and emergency unit in the country

An extra £700m for councils, for care for the elderly and those with disabilities

£10m for air ambulances

A one-off £400m "bonus" to help schools buy "the little extras they need"

Transport, Infrastructure and Culture

A £30bn package for England's roads, including repairs to motorways and potholes (announced on 27 October)

Environment and Energy

£60m for planting trees in England

Nations and regions