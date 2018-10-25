Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell says he has been "working from home" this week after injuring his face in a fall.

He said he had tripped over some rubbish at the end of his road, as he was "rushing home" from a meeting of Labour MPs.

"I do look as though I have gone a few rounds with Muhammad Ali," laughed the Hayes and Harlington MP.

He told BBC Radio 4's programme he was now feeling "alright" and joked that some people thought it was improvement.

Explaining what had happened to presenter John Humphrys, Mr McDonnell said: "I came out of the Parliamentary Labour Party meeting on Monday, which was very good, went home, got off the bus.

"I'm rushing home, it was pretty dark and someone has fly tipped at the end of my road, so I missed it.

"I literally landed on my face. I thought I had broken my nose and teeth.

"I have been working from home for the past couple of days."

Mr McDonnell is setting out Labour's economic proposals in a speech later, ahead of Monday's Budget.