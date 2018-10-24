Image copyright Getty Images

Theresa May faces her Tory critics later as she tries to rally them behind her in the Brexit negotiations.

The prime minister will address the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs with many in her party calling for a change of approach.

Before that she will face Jeremy Corbyn at Prime Minister's Questions.

Negotiations on the UK's withdrawal from the EU are said to be 95% complete, but have stalled on the question of the Irish border.

The UK prime minister has said that having the option of extending the transition could provide the "safety net" or "backstop" needed to guarantee no new visible border checks where Northern Ireland meets the Republic.

But her plans have come in for criticism among Tory ranks, with a social media campaign called "Standup4Brexit" claiming to have 50 MPs backing its call for her to "chuck" her current strategy.

MP Nigel Evans, a critic of the government's approach to Brexit who is an executive secretary of the 1922 Committee, predicted Mrs May would get a "respectful audience" when she addresses the group later.

MPs want "some answers to some questions" on the Irish backstop and the transition phase, he told the BBC.

If there has to be an extension of negotiations, "we need to know exactly when it's going to stop", he added.

Mrs May has said any temporary measure used to avoid a hard border would have to end by the next general election, which is due in 2022.

At the weekend, anonymous quotes about the prime minister in the Sunday newspapers sparked a backlash from MPs of all parties.

The Sunday Times quoted a Tory backbencher saying: "The moment is coming when the knife gets heated, stuck in her front and twisted. She'll be dead soon."

Another said she should "bring her own noose" to the 1922 Committee meeting.

Tory MPs said those behind the quotes were "spineless cowards" who should be thrown out of the party.

MEPs debate Brexit

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption In full: European Parliament president v Nigel Farage

EU politicians in Strasbourg have been debating Brexit, with European Council President Donald Tusk saying more time was needed to find a solution.

"Therefore, there is no other way but to continue the talks," he told MEPs.

Mr Tusk said Mrs May had mentioned the option of extending the transition period that is planned after Brexit, saying that if it helped reach a deal, "I'm sure that the leaders would be ready to consider it positively".

Irish Sinn Fein MEP Lynn Boylan said the UK government was trying to "understate" the issue of the Irish border, and is "yet to understand" a deal cannot be reached without agreement on an Irish backstop.

And Spanish MEP Esteban Gonzalez Pons called for an extension of the transition phase to allow time for a second, "definitive", referendum.

But former UKIP leader Nigel Farage blamed the UK civil service for the delays in reaching a deal, saying senior officials were "out to sabotage Brexit".