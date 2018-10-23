Image copyright Getty Images

In an ideal world this article would not exist, as men would not harass women.

But, sadly, harassment - which can range from cat-calling to sexual assault - is a reality for many.

The responsibility is always the perpetrator and the onus should not be on women to change their behaviour.

But what can you do if this happens to you?

There is no right or wrong way to respond says Molly Ackhurst of Hollaback London, a regional branch of an international movement tackling harassment.

"Essentially people should respond in whatever way they feel able to at that moment," she says.

"People often feel like they haven't done enough, or they haven't done the right thing, but any response is valid."

The group does have some general tips on what to do if you are harassed.

Get out of the situation

Get off at the next stop, or stand closer to the driver, says Victim Support

"The most important thing is to take yourself out of that situation if you can," says Ms Ackhurst. "Not all sexual harassment escalates, but it can, so your safety should be your first priority."

Rachel Nicholas from Victim Support, a charity offering help and advice to victims of crime - including harassment and assault - agrees the priority should be to get yourself to a safe space.

If you are on public transport, she advises, you could get off at the next stop, or stand closer to the driver until you can get somewhere safe.

And if you're close to home, you might want to consider going to a neighbour's house so your home location isn't easily identified, she says.

Ask for help

Ms Ackhurst also suggests calling out to people around you to ask for help.

If you are on public transport you may be able to speak to a member of staff or the driver.

Or if you are outside Mrs Nicholas suggests going into a shop and asking a member of staff if you can wait there until the person has gone. You could also call a friend of family member to come and meet you.

Don't engage

Only respond directly to harassers if it feels safe to do so

Hollaback generally advises against engaging with harassers as it could escalate the situation.

However if it feels like the right thing to do, the group recommends looking them in the eye and denouncing their behaviour with a strong, clear voice.

For example you could say "that is not okay" or "don't speak to me like that".

What can I do to help?

Ms Ackhurst suggests you should try and speak to the person being harassed rather than the harasser to avoid any escalation.

"Often when we use responses that don't engage the harasser it makes them feel powerless and it means they know someone realises what they are doing," she says.

She suggests making eye contact with the person being harassed and getting between them and the harasser to interrupt the incident.

You can then attempt to talk to the person being harassed, for example by pretending you know them, to further disrupt and de-escalate the incident, she says.

How to report harassment

"Any harassment that makes you fearful for your safety either in the moment, or afterwards, should be reported," says Mrs Nicholas.

"If you have been harassed or assaulted it is your right to report this to the police. There is often a fear that these incidents will not be taken seriously, but this should not be a barrier to reporting."

If you are in immediate danger you should call 999 straight away.

If it is not an emergency you can report the incident to the police by calling 101 or contacting your local force.

You can also report incidents on public transport to the British Transport Police by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016.

If you don't feel comfortable reporting harassment to the police, charities such as Rape Crisis and Rights of Women can provide independent support and help you through the process of reporting the incident if you wish to do so.