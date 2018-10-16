Commons Speaker John Bercow has called for an independent body to be set up to investigate allegations of harassment and bullying in Parliament.

He told MPs they must learn the lessons of the expenses scandal, which led to external oversight of MPs' claims.

The Speaker has faced calls to quit after a report said harassment had been tolerated and concealed for years.

Conservative MP Maria Miller told Mr Bercow that "new leadership was needed" to change the culture "including you".