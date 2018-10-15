Image copyright Getty Images

"Disturbing" cases of bullying and sexual harassment have "long been tolerated and concealed" in the House of Commons, according to a report.

The report, by Dame Laura Cox QC, said there was a culture of "deference, subservience, acquiescence and silence".

She said the procedures for protecting staff were inadequate and said "broad cultural change" was needed.

The inquiry was commissioned following a BBC investigation earlier this year.

Dame Laura described the House of Commons as a "stark reminder of how bad things used to be".

"Abusive conduct of this kind is pervasive and no workplace is immune, but the culture in which it has been able to take hold in the House of Commons and the ineffective mechanisms for dealing with it make this a particularly serious case," she said.

Dame Laura was appointed in March after a Newsnight investigation uncovered complaints about a number of MPs, including Speaker John Bercow, allegations which he denies.

A separate "review of of historic allegations" is also under way, and in July MPs backed a new grievance procedure and behaviour code.

But in her report, Dame Laura said it was "difficult to envisage" how solutions could be delivered under the current senior House administration.

"Working there is, for many, a privilege - whether as a member of House staff or as an elected Member of Parliament - and there is an expectation of loyalty to the institution they serve," she said.

"But that sense of loyalty has been tested to breaking point by a culture, cascading from the top down, of deference, subservience, acquiescence and silence, in which bullying, harassment and sexual harassment have been able to thrive and have long been tolerated and concealed.

"This is not to demonise the entire institution, but unacceptable behaviour by some, whether elected members or House staff, inflicts damage on everyone and undermines the legitimacy and authority of the House of Commons. Parliament is diminished."