Image copyright PA

The latest batch of contingency papers for a no-deal Brexit have been issued, covering areas such gas imports and movement of hazardous chemicals.

It is the fourth tranche of technical notices, published by the Department for Exiting the EU, designed to inform the public and advise businesses.

Ministers have insisted they are striving for a negotiated agreement ahead of the UK's 29 March 2019 exit.

But they say it is responsible to prepare for every possible scenario.