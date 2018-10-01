Image copyright PA Image caption Philip Hammond will address the Conservative Party conference later

Boris Johnson is a "big picture man" but Brexit does not need "big sweeping statements", Philip Hammond has said.

The chancellor told the BBC "meticulous attention" to detail was needed in the EU talks which, he suggested, was not the ex-foreign secretary's strength.

Mr Johnson has renewed his attack on the government's negotiating strategy, labelling its proposals "deranged".

But Mr Hammond predicted that there would be a boost to the UK economy if and when a Brexit deal was agreed.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme ahead of his speech to the Tory conference in Birmingham, the chancellor defended the blueprint for future EU relations agreed in July at Chequers, and said the government was "straining every sinew" to get a deal based on it.

He said that once the prime minister strikes an agreement the economy would benefit because businesses were currently "waiting to see which way the future goes".

He also dismissed the type of trade deal being suggested by Mr Johnson and other Brexiteers - a souped-up version of the trade deal between the EU and Canada - saying the EU's position on the Irish border meant this would "split" the UK.

Mr Hammond said he did not want to talk about Mr Johnson, and "get into the personalities".

But asked about his Daily Mail interview in which he reportedly mimicked the former foreign secretary and said the former Leave campaign leader had "never been a detail man", he said: "All of us are different in politics.

"Boris Johnson is a big picture man, a big character on the political stage. But this is a very detailed and complex negotiation.

"It doesn't require big sweeping statements, it requires meticulous attention to the negotiation strategy.

"Hundreds of civil servants are working round the clock on negotiating this package with the European Union and it requires that level of attention to detail."

The chancellor also said he would be revealing more about proposed tax rises to pay for extra NHS spending at the Budget, which takes place on 29 October.

'Grave menace'

In his speech later, he is expected to mount a defence of business and urge the party to make the case for "21st century capitalism".

He will announce more cash for apprenticeships and say business is "a force for good in our society" and "an essential expression of our values", amid continuing tensions between elements of the party and business groups.

On Saturday former Brexit minister Steve Baker attacked the Confederation of British Industry - which has warned about the prospects of the UK leaving the EU without a deal - calling them a "grave menace to the political stability and economic prospects of the UK".

The CBI's director general Carolyn Fairbairn responded by saying they represented 190,000 businesses and warning that "shooting the messenger gets the country nowhere".

On the main stage at the Tory conference on Sunday, the businessman and peer Lord Digby Jones - who was part of the Leave campaign and a former CBI chief - said reports Mr Johnson had used the f-word when referring to businesses' Breixt concerns "showed him up for the irrelevant and offensive person he really is".

Meanwhile City grandee Michael Spencer, a long-standing Tory donor, told BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg that the party have "lost their way" and the PM had "let herself down" by failing to champion business.