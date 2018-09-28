Image copyright Reuters

Boris Johnson has set out his own plan for Brexit, arguing that the UK should "chuck Chequers" and negotiate a "Super Canada" free trade deal instead.

The ex-foreign sectary, who quit over Theresa May's Chequers Brexit plan, called her strategy "a moral and intellectual humiliation".

He said his vision would not lead to a hard Irish border, with any checks carried out away from the crossing.

The PM says her plan is the only one which will avoid carving up the UK.

BBC political correspondent Jonathan Blake said there was little new in Mr Johnson's intervention but the timing - on the eve of the Conservative Party conference - was significant as the prime minister would face further pressure from her own MPs to change her approach to Brexit.

The UK is due to leave the EU on 29 March 2019. Parliament will vote on any withdrawal deal, if it is agreed, before the end of the year or early next year.

In an article for the Telegraph titled "a better plan for Brexit", Mr Johnson wrote there had been a "collective failure of government, and a collapse of will by the British establishment, to deliver on the mandate of the people".

He said the Chequers proposals - which would keep the UK closely aligned with the EU in trade in goods - represented "the intellectual error of believing we can be half-in, half-out" of the EU.

This, he said, was a "democratic disaster" and would "cheat the electorate" if implemented.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Boris Johnson quit the government over Mrs May's Chequers plan

He proposed a looser free trade agreement, "at least as deep as the one the EU has recently concluded with Canada".

This would involve:

"zero tariffs and zero quotas" on all imports and exports

mutual recognition agreements covering UK and EU regulations to ensure "conformity of goods with each other's standards"

technological solutions to keep supply chains operating smoothly

a deal covering goods as well as services

Mr Johnson also argued that it should be "relatively straightforward" to negotiate membership of the EU's aviation area, with a process for recognising each other's rules and a dispute mechanism in which neither side's institutions had power over the other.

On the issue of Northern Ireland, he said any "extra procedures" could be carried out away from the border with Ireland.

But Mr Johnson said the UK would have to "buy some time" to negotiate such a deal, pointing at the need to extend any transition period beyond 2020.

Mrs May set out her proposals on the key issue of future trade with the EU after a Chequers summit in July.

But it has been fiercely criticised by some Brexiteers, who say her plans for a "common rulebook" on goods would compromise the UK's sovereignty.

Up to 40 Tory Brexiteers have said they will oppose her plan if it comes to a vote in Parliament.

And European leaders warned her last week that key parts of her strategy were not viable.

Mrs May has dismissed previous suggestions that checks could be carried out away from the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, insisting that any system of checks was "still a hard border".

"You don't solve the issue of no hard border by having a hard border 20km inside Ireland," she told the BBC last week.