Image copyright PA

Labour should be prepared to back demands for a new Brexit referendum, deputy leader Tom Watson has said.

He told the Observer he would prefer Brexit to be debated in an election but if members favour another public vote, their views must be respected.

A poll for the paper suggests 86% of members want a final say on the UK's future relationship with Europe.

Mr Watson said there could be "pressure" to commit to another Brexit vote in its next election manifesto.

The party has never formally rejected the option of second vote but leader Jeremy Corbyn has indicated he would prefer the issues to be resolved in an election.

He is expected to face pressure at the party's annual conference in Liverpool to commit to a new referendum.

MPs and union leaders are set to join a march on the conference's opening day on Sunday calling for what campaigners have called a People's Vote.

The YouGov survey of 1,054 Labour members found 86% supported a referendum on the outcome of Brexit negotiations, against 8% who oppose it.

Theresa May's plan for Brexit - known as the Chequers agreement - was rejected by EU leaders as unworkable at a summit in Salzburg on Thursday.

The prime minister later said the EU's rejection of her plan without offering an alternative was "unacceptable" and made it clear she was ready to walk away from the negotiations rather than accept a "bad deal".

Speaking at a pre-conference rally on Saturday, Mr Corbyn said Labour would challenge Mrs May on any Brexit deal, adding a general election should be called if the "government can't deliver".

In his interview with the Observer, Mr Watson said: "Jeremy and I were elected in 2015 to give the Labour party back to its members.

"So if the people's party decide they want the people to have a final say on the deal, we have to respect the view of our members and we will go out and argue for it."