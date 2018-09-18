Image copyright PA

The Liberal Democrats are heading home from their conference in Brighton. Here is what we learned from their annual conference...

The Lib Dems want to stop Brexit

In case you were in any doubt about the Liberal Democrats' position on Brexit they have spent the last four days telling anyone who'll listen that it must be stopped.

"We are absolutely solid that we need to vote against Brexit and stop it," leader Sir Vince Cable said.

How exactly they might do that is less clear, because, as it stands, if MPs vote against a deal reached by the government with the EU, the UK would leave with no agreement in place.

A "People's Vote" is needed, which Sir Vince told us could be arranged "within weeks."

Sir Vince Cable is still leader... for now

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption I'm going to be around for quite a long time - Cable

Despite announcing he would step down at some point before the next general election, Sir Vince told us he would be "pretty busy for quite a long time".

But he also said it was "uncertain" whether he would still be in the job by the end of next year.

Nobody in Brighton seems to know exactly how much longer Sir Vince will be leader of the party, himself included. The conference has felt a bit like the start of a long goodbye to someone who has accepted he has a limited shelf-life.

Some people just don't like change

The Liberal Democrats don't do anything in a hurry. Even a Q&A session with their leader in the main conference hall was strictly moderated.

Members were called upon to approach the "intervention microphone" and offered "supplementary questions".

Some activists made it clear they weren't convinced about their leader's plan to give non-paying supporters a say in new policy and allow non-MPs to lead the party.

"We'll be dead," warned one, another said they could "end up with someone like Chuka Umunna."

Gina Miller doesn't want to be leader

Image copyright Reuters

The campaigner and businesswoman was given star billing on Monday, with a speech in the main hall which members seemed to love.

Surely if the party is hoping to attract new people, and allow non-MPs to lead them in future, Gina Miller would be a suitable candidate?

Apparently not. She ruled herself out within the first minute of her speech to enthusiastic applause. Go figure.

Is Brexit an 'erotic spasm'?

No, it's not a joke. Or a typo. And yes, he really was due to say that in his speech.

Sir Vince Cable's proposed "colourful metaphor" to describe Britain's exit from the European Union dominated the pre-speech headlines.

He said he wouldn't "deconstruct it in detail" when asked exactly what he meant on the Today programme.

The point was that the people Sir Vince describes as "the true believers" and "fundamentalists" were willing to take economic pain in return for the joy of leaving the EU.

Unfortunately it didn't quite work out as planned when Sir Vince delivered his speech, with him becoming a bit tongue-tied and mangling the words:

The Lib Dems love a disco

What could be more fun than dancing around a hotel function room with a bunch of political activists to tracks chosen by the party's current and former MPs?

I for one steered well clear of the now somewhat legendary Lib Dem disco, but apparently it was Christine Jardine who won the sound clash by playing it safe with reliable floor-fillers from ABBA, Blondie and Whitney Houston.

"It's like a wedding," said one person there.

If the bar was free, we might've been tempted.