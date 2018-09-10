Image copyright EPA

Jeremy Corbyn says his party must "turn our fire outwards", promising MPs Labour will remain a "broad church".

Several MPs who have criticised the leader have faced pressure from their constituency parties, and Mr Corbyn has recently been urged by one, Chuka Umunna, to "call off the dogs".

Speaking to the Parliamentary Labour Party, Mr Corbyn said there would always be differences of opinion.

Meanwhile a motion of censure against one MP has been withdrawn.

Canterbury MP Rosie Duffield had been facing the action by her local party over her comments about Labour's anti-Semitism row, but this was later withdrawn at a branch meeting.

A spokesman for Jeremy Corbyn said it was "not his place" to get involved in the "democratic practices of different parts of the Labour Party".

Last week Labour activists passed no-confidence votes against the Friends of Israel chairwoman Joan Ryan, Luton South MP Gavin Shuker and Nottingham East MP Chris Leslie.

Earlier several Labour MPs rallied in support of Ms Duffield after the censure motion was revealed.

Skip Twitter post by @AngelaRayner Friend and colleague @RosieDuffield1 is a superb MP who happens to be an excellent constituency MP too! Always so supportive in Parliament to me and other colleagues. Sending all my love ❤️❤️❤️ — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) September 10, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @YvetteCooperMP Rosie’s a brilliant MP. Can’t believe any party members wd want to target her rather than Tories @RosieDuffield1 so spectacularly but narrowly defeated in #Canterbury & certainly not over her challenge to antisemitism which Jeremy, NEC & Shad Cab have all committed to tackling https://t.co/Wsg84FFMVj — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) September 10, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @RosieDuffield1 Overwhelmed by the support I've received today. Thank you so much to all who've been in touch or tweeted. Luckily, this tiny group of members do not represent my wonderful CLP as a whole and they weren't able to ruin my last day spent with my eldest son before he leaves for Uni. — Rosie Duffield MP (@RosieDuffield1) September 10, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @alexsobel Very pleased to hear Membership Democracy in action tonight in Cantebury where the motion of Censure against @RosieDuffield1 which was laid at the branch meeting was withdrawn. Thanks to all the members who supported Rosie. — Alex Sobel MP (@alexsobel) September 10, 2018 Report

Mr Corbyn told MPs on Monday night: "The Labour Party has always been a broad church and I'm determined it remains so.

"We will always have some differences of opinion and we must protect the right of criticism and debate but our first and overwhelming priority is to deliver for the people we represent and remove this Conservative government from office.

"We must focus on that priority and turn our fire outwards."

On the confidence votes in local parties, a spokesman for Mr Corbyn said he had told MPs that "it is not his place to be involved in the democratic practices of different parts of the Labour Party", the Press Association reported.

He added: "He was making the point that everybody is subject to democratic accountability. It's not his role to interfere with that.

"But obviously these things have to be conducted properly and thoroughly and without abuse and Jeremy reiterated... that our politics is conducted with respect and without abuse of any kind."