UK Politics

Boris Johnson and wife Marina Wheeler to get divorced

  • 7 September 2018
Breaking News image

Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson and his wife Marina Wheeler have confirmed they have separated.

In a joint statement, they said they are now in the process of divorcing, after the Sun newspaper broke the news of their split.

The couple have been married for 25 years and said the decision was taken some months ago.

Mr Johnson quit the cabinet in July with an attack on Theresa May's Brexit strategy.

