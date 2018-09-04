Image copyright PA

The GMB has become the largest union to date to back a referendum on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, urging Labour to "follow suit".

General Secretary Tim Roache told the BBC "false promises" had been made during the 2016 referendum and it was time to "let the people decide".

But he said that the vote should be on the terms of exit, not on whether Brexit would actually happen, which he said had already been decided.

The UK is to leave on 29 March 2019.

The cross-party People's Vote campaign, which is backed by the Lib Dems and Greens as well as many Labour MPs, has said a referendum must be held on the outcome of the negotiations with the EU, including the option to remain in the bloc.

GMB said it had consulted its 620,000 members before its executive committee chose to endorse the idea of a new referendum.

While it respected the outcome of the 2016 Brexit vote, it said the reality facing the British public was very different from what they voted for.

"People voted for change," Mr Roache said. "They voted to take back control. They did not vote for economic chaos or to put jobs and hard-won rights on the line."

The Labour leadership has said that a new referendum is not party policy but senior figures have suggested no options should be taken off the table as the negotiations enter a crucial phase and Prime Minister Theresa May attempts to negotiate a deal next month.

Mrs May has insisted there will be no new vote under any circumstances and has said her Chequers plan for Brexit delivers on the result of the 2016 referendum.