The Brexit secretary is due to face MPs with the government's plans under attack from both sides of the EU debate.

Dominic Raab will update the Commons on the latest developments in his negotiations with the EU.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier has said he is "strongly" opposed to parts of the UK plan agreed at Chequers in July.

And several Brexiteer Tory MPs have warned it stands no chance of being backed by Parliament.

But the government has described it as a "serious plan" and challenged critics to come up with alternative proposals.

Meanwhile, campaigners for the public to have the final say on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations have welcomed the GMB union's decision to come out in favour of a new referendum.

After consulting its 620,000 members, GMB became the largest union to date to back the move.

General Secretary Tim Roache said that while the union respected the 2016 Brexit vote, the reality facing people now was very different from what they were promised during the campaign.

"People voted for change," he said. "They did not vote for economic chaos or to put jobs and hard-won rights on the line."

The decision was welcomed by MPs who support the cross-party People's Vote campaign, including the Conservative MP Anna Soubry.

Neither the Conservatives nor Labour currently back a new referendum while the boss of Unite, the country's largest union, said in July that it was not its policy and that it would prefer the public to have their say in the form of a general election.

Amid growing calls for No 10 to rethink its plans, Downing Street said Mr Raab and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt told fellow cabinet ministers the UK's Brexit plan had been met with a "warm and positive response" from EU member states over the summer.

The spokesman said the Government believed the Chequers plan - named after the prime minister's country residence where it was agreed - was the only "credible and negotiable" plan for the UK's future trading relationship with the EU on the table.

'Chain of events'

The UK will leave the EU on 29 March.

It includes a "common rulebook" for goods and treating the UK and the EU as a "combined customs territory" in an attempt to minimise red tape for businesses and avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland.

But Brexiteer critics - including former foreign secretary Boris Johnson - say this will leave the UK too closely tied to the EU in years to come, and are campaigning for it to be "ditched".

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, former Tory leader Lord Hague warned that disunity in the party could trigger a "terrible chain of events over the next seven months".

If there is no agreement that can win the backing of the House of Commons, the UK could face a choice of leaving with no deal or deferring Brexit and holding a new referendum, he said.

"Either of those outcomes could variously involve more serious economic consequences than anything seen so far, the fall of the Conservative government, a general election, and either the election of the dysfunctional Labour Party or another hung Parliament."

'Complete non-starter'

Mr Barnier's objections to the plan were underlined during a meeting with the Brexit committee of UK MPs on Monday.

One of the committee, former Conservative minister John Whittingdale, said it had become clear in the meeting that the EU "just can't accept" the Chequers plan, because it thinks it goes against the principles of the single market.

Mr Whittingdale, who said he was personally "very unhappy" about the PM's plan, said Mr Barnier had instead been open to a free trade deal of "unprecedented closeness".

On the other side of the EU debate, Tory Heidi Allen told the BBC's Newsnight that she was prepared to give the Chequers plan a "little bit longer".

She said: "The only way any of us are going to come through this is with a little bit of compromise on both sides.

"Nobody is going to get exactly what they want but you have to start somewhere."