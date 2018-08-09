Johnson facing Tory probe over burka comments

Boris Johnson is facing a possible investigation into breaches of the Conservative Party code of conduct.

The party has received a number of complaints about the former foreign secretary's comments about women wearing burkas, who he said looked like letter boxes.

The complaints will be looked at by an independent panel.

A Conservative Party spokesman said: "The code of conduct process is strictly confidential."

Mr Johnson has rejected calls to apologise for his remarks, in a Daily Telegraph column in which he also argued against a ban on full-face veils.

Critics have accused him of stoking Islamophobia to boost his Tory leadership ambitions but his supporters have said he was speaking up for "liberal values".