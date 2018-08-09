Image copyright PA

Boris Johnson broke ministerial rules when he took on his Daily Telegraph column after quitting as foreign secretary, a watchdog says.

The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments said Mr Johnson did not observe a minimum three-month waiting period for taking up new jobs.

The watchdog said it was "unacceptable" Mr Johnson had not sought its advice before signing the contract.

The committee advises ex-ministers on taking new jobs after they quit.

In a letter to Mr Johnson, it quoted the ministerial code which says ministers must seek its advice about "any appointments or employment" they want to take on within two years after leaving office.

Mr Johnson resigned from the government over Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit policy on 9 July, signed the contract on 12 July and applied to the committee on 26 July.

His latest weekly Telegraph column has triggered a row over remarks he made about Muslim women wearing the burka.