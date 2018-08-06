Image copyright PA Image caption Dame Margaret Hodge is a vocal critic of Labour's issues with anti-Semitism

The Labour Party has dropped an investigation into MP Dame Margaret Hodge, after launching disciplinary action against her.

It followed a confrontation she had with leader Jeremy Corbyn about claims of anti-Semitism in the party.

General secretary Jennie Formby has written to Dame Margaret ending the inquiry into alleged abusive behaviour.

Dame Margaret tweeted she was pleased the party had scrapped any action but added neither side had apologised.

She also said Labour must adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of anti-Semitism.

Skip Twitter post by @margarethodge I’m pleased that the Labour Party has finally dropped their ‘action’ against me. After 55 years of LP membership going after me instead of addressing the issue was wrong. In 2018 anti Semitism that has again reared its ugly head and the campaign against it goes on. 1/2 — Margaret Hodge (@margarethodge) August 6, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post 2 by @margarethodge The Labour Party must adopt the IHRA definition in full to start to rebuild trust. Thanks to everyone for kind messages of support which have kept me going. 2/2 — Margaret Hodge (@margarethodge) August 6, 2018 Report

Labour's guidelines repeat the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition but has rewritten the wording of some of the examples of anti-Semitism it lists.

Dame Margaret previously said she had chosen to confront Mr Corbyn in anger at what she said was the party's "arrogance" over its new code of conduct on anti-Semitism.

She accused Labour of "playing around" with the international definition, and said she had gone to tell Mr Corbyn he was "perceived as being anti-Semitic". She denied reports she had sworn at him.