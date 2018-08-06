Labour probe into Dame Margaret Hodge dropped
The Labour Party has dropped an investigation into MP Dame Margaret Hodge, after launching disciplinary action against her.
It followed a confrontation she had with leader Jeremy Corbyn about claims of anti-Semitism in the party.
General secretary Jennie Formby has written to Dame Margaret ending the inquiry into alleged abusive behaviour.
Dame Margaret tweeted she was pleased the party had scrapped any action but added neither side had apologised.
She also said Labour must adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of anti-Semitism.
Labour's guidelines repeat the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition but has rewritten the wording of some of the examples of anti-Semitism it lists.
Dame Margaret previously said she had chosen to confront Mr Corbyn in anger at what she said was the party's "arrogance" over its new code of conduct on anti-Semitism.
She accused Labour of "playing around" with the international definition, and said she had gone to tell Mr Corbyn he was "perceived as being anti-Semitic". She denied reports she had sworn at him.