Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said "people who dish out anti-Semitic poison need to understand: you do not do it in my name".

In an article for the Guardian, he said anti-Semitism was a "real problem" that Labour was "working to overcome".

And he acknowledged "strong concerns" about Labour's new code of conduct.

But he did not give in to demands to adopt all the examples of anti-Semitism cited by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

Mr Corbyn had been hoping to make a speech addressing the anti-Semitism row at the Jewish Museum, in London, but the museum has now said there are "no plans" for a Labour event there.